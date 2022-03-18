India defends purchases of Russian oil amid Ukraine war 

Indian authorities officers on Friday defended the continued shopping for of Russian oil, saying European nations had been nonetheless buying hydrocarbons from Moscow and that top crude costs left New Delhi with little selection.

Indian oil refiners have in latest days reportedly bought a number of million barrels of discounted Russian oil even because the West seeks to isolate Moscow economically over its invasion of Ukraine.

But an Indian authorities official mentioned on Friday that the world’s third-biggest client of crude relied on imports for nearly 85 p.c of its wants, with Russia supplying a “marginal” lower than one p.c of this.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Geopolitical developments have posed significant challenges to our energy security. For obvious reasons, we have had to stop sourcing from Iran and Venezuela. Alternative sources have often come at a higher cost,” the official mentioned on situation of anonymity.

“The jump in oil prices after the Ukraine conflict has now added to our challenges… India has to keep focusing on competitive energy sources,” they mentioned.

“Countries with oil self-sufficiency or those importing themselves from Russia cannot credibly advocate restrictive trading,” the official added, referring to the United States and European nations respectively.

New Delhi, which traditionally has had shut ties with Moscow, has referred to as for an finish to the violence in Ukraine however has stopped wanting condemning Russia’s invasion, abstaining in three votes on the United Nations.

The White House mentioned this week that it didn’t seem any Indian oil buy would violate US sanctions.

But press secretary Jen Psaki urged international nations to “think about where you want to stand when history books are written” on the battle.

New Delhi has been engaged on a rupee-rouble commerce mechanism to facilitate commerce with Russia, bypassing the necessity to denominate commerce in US {dollars}, in line with native media experiences.

In addition to grease, India additionally imports massive volumes of Russian arms — Moscow is its largest provider — in addition to fertilizers and tough diamonds to be minimize and polished after which exported elsewhere.

Indian exports to Russia embrace prescribed drugs, tea and occasional.

Oil costs had already risen sharply earlier than the Ukraine battle, squeezing shoppers in India the place the common each day wage amongst rural staff was simply 175 rupees ($2.30) in 2018, in line with UN figures.

“We are a relatively poor country and these oil prices matter a lot: electorally, politically, socially and otherwise,” Lydia Powell of the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation informed AFP.

Read extra:

Japanese PM Kishida to visit India to build Indo-Pacific partnership

SoftBank-backed Oyo considering 50 pct smaller IPO as markets sag

India’s stray missile that fell in Pakistan put dozens of passenger jets at risk