India Detects Its First Cases Of BA.4, BA.5 Variants Of Covid

The INSACOG has confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India — one case in Tamil Nadu and one other in Telangana.

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

In an announcement on Sunday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) mentioned a 19-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu has been discovered contaminated with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus.

The affected person has proven solely gentle scientific signs and has been absolutely vaccinated. She had no journey historical past.

Earlier, a South African nationwide was reported optimistic for the BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron on arrival on the Hyderabad airport.

In one other case, an 80-year-old man in Telangana has examined optimistic for the BA.5 sub-variant of the virus. He has proven solely gentle scientific signs and has been absolutely vaccinated. The affected person had no journey historical past.

“Contact tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure,” the INSACOG mentioned.

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These had been first reported from South Africa earlier this yr and at the moment are being reported from a number of different international locations.

The INSACOG mentioned these sub-variants haven’t been related to illness severity or elevated hospitalisation.

