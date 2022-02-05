India eye fifth U-19 World Cup title but find an equally strong England in their way

Big Picture

For the final 4 editions of the U-19 World Cup, the match has primarily been a contest to see who will get to face India within the closing. The four-time champions are the competitors’s most dominant crew, and so they as soon as once more begin as favourites.

But they began as favourites within the closing 2020 too and had been humbled by Bangladesh. England will probably be hoping to do the identical on Saturday, and there is good motive for them to consider so.

Like India, England are unbeaten, successful all 5 video games to get right here. UAE and Canada had been comfortably dispatched, and South Africa was overwhelmed within the quarter-final, however most convincing had been their wins over Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Both Asian sides had been supposed to check England with their spinners, however neither might do a lot. Bangladesh had been rolled over for 97 and Afghanistan had been put away on a turning floor.

There’s one distinction, although, and that is how the marketing campaign has gone for all sides. For England, it has been easy crusing. But India’s has been dramatic.

A squad of 17 was slashed to solely 11 out there gamers for one sport, 12 for an additional, and at the very least three captaincy candidates have been down with Covid-19 throughout totally different intervals. However, you would not realize it from their performances, they have been that scientific in opposition to all their opponents.

So the place might the ultimate be determined? England will again themselves in opposition to India’s pacers, however the jury is out on whether or not they can deal with the Indian spinners who common 12.34 within the match. If they will, England might very effectively win their first U-19 World Cup title in 24 years.

Form information

India WWWWW (Last 5 accomplished matches; most up-to-date first)

England WWWWW

In the highlight

Rehan Ahmed is the attacking legspinner in England’s set-up, and regardless of being on the costly facet, he does get the wickets. He has taken a four-wicket haul in every of his three video games, and has a bowling common of 9.91. He is commonly used on the again finish and could be a handful on a turning North Sound monitor. However, India’s batters fancy spinners, and this will probably be Rehan’s greatest problem but. is the attacking legspinner in England’s set-up, and regardless of being on the costly facet, he does get the wickets. He has taken a four-wicket haul in every of his three video games, and has a bowling common of 9.91. He is commonly used on the again finish and could be a handful on a turning North Sound monitor. However, India’s batters fancy spinners, and this will probably be Rehan’s greatest problem but.

Rehan Ahmed has picked up 12 wickets in simply three video games ICC/Getty Images

Harnoor Singh has been underwhelming, particularly after his pre-tournament glut of runs. In 4 video games, he has been out enjoying throughout the road or getting a high supply. The closing presents Harnoor the perfect likelihood to alter the narrative, but it surely is not going to be simple in opposition to an in-form Boyden who has the flexibility to swing the ball late. With a batting common of 24 within the competitors, India openerhas been underwhelming, particularly after his pre-tournament glut of runs. In 4 video games, he has been out enjoying throughout the road or getting a high supply. The closing presents Harnoor the perfect likelihood to alter the narrative, but it surely is not going to be simple in opposition to an in-form Boyden who has the flexibility to swing the ball late.

Team information

Both groups are ready to discipline their greatest XIs. England might herald left-arm spinner Fateh Singh rather than James Sales if the pitch has some assist for spinners whereas India are prone to play the identical XI.

India (possible): 1 Harnoor Singh, 2 Angrish Raghuvanshi, 3 Shaik Rasheed, 4 Yash Dhull (capt), 5 Siddarth Yadav, 6 Raj Bawa, 7 Kaushal Tambe, 8 Dinesh Bana (wk), 9 Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 10 Vicky Ostwal, 11 Ravi Kumar

England (possible): 1 George Thomas, 2 Jacob Bethell, 3 Tom Prest (capt), 4 James Rew, 5 William Luxton, 6 George Bell, 7, Rehan Ahmed, 8 Alex Horton (wk), 9 Thomas Aspinwall, 10 James Sales, 11 Joshua Boyden

Pitch and circumstances

Even although the pitches within the West Indies have assisted bowlers within the competitors, the final sport performed at North Sound noticed Pakistan rating 365 for 3 in opposition to Sri Lanka facet on Thursday. Since it’s a closing, the crew successful the toss could bat first to keep away from the scoreboard strain through the chase.

There is, nonetheless, rain anticipated on the ultimate day with the morning and afternoons anticipated to be cloudy. There is a reserve day for the ultimate, which could be activated, if wanted, though the sport will probably be tried to be completed by Saturday itself.

Stats and trivia

Indian spinners have picked up 26 wickets in five matches at a mean of 12.34, which is the perfect of all of the groups on this match. England’s spinners common is the third-best.

Rehan is the one bowler to take three four-wicket hauls within the U-19 World Cups.

With the ball, India average 4.20 runs earlier than choosing their first wicket. England are second with 7.20 runs conceded earlier than taking their first scalp.

Before Prest, the final England captain in an U-19 World Cup closing was Owais Shah in 1998.

Stats by Sampath Bandarupalli