India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan
Military consultants have prior to now warned of the chance of accidents or miscalculations by the neighbors, which have fought three wars and engaged in quite a few smaller armed clashes, normally over the disputed territory of Kashmir.
“A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the standard operating procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile,” the air pressure mentioned in an announcement.
It mentioned the federal government had dismissed the three officers with rapid impact on Tuesday.
According to the US-based Arms Control Association, the BrahMos missile’s vary is between 300 kilometers (186 miles) and 500 kilometers (310 miles), making it able to hitting Pakistan’s capital Islamabad from a northern Indian launch pad.