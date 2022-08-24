India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan

Military consultants have prior to now warned of the chance of accidents or miscalculations by the neighbors, which have fought three wars and engaged in quite a few smaller armed clashes, normally over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

The BrahMos missile — a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile collectively developed by Russia and India — was fired on March 9, prompting Pakistan to hunt solutions from New Delhi on the security mechanisms in place to forestall unintended launches.

“A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the standard operating procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile,” the air pressure mentioned in an announcement.

It mentioned the federal government had dismissed the three officers with rapid impact on Tuesday.