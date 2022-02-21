India, France adopt roadmap on blue economy and ocean governance

India and France have adopted a roadmap on the blue economic system and ocean governance to reinforce partnership for the exploitation and preservation of marine assets by way of financial, infrastructure and scientific cooperation.

The roadmap was adopted at assembly between exterior affairs minister S Jaishankar and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Sunday. The roadmap is a part of measures agreed on by the 2 ministers to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, particularly in commerce and investments, defence and safety, well being, training, analysis and innovation, vitality and local weather change.

Jaishankar travelled to France after taking part within the Munich Security Conference in Germany final week. France is amongst India’s closest strategic companions in Europe, and the 2 sides are additionally working with third nations in areas akin to important applied sciences and resilient provide chains.

During their talks, Jaishankar and Le Drian appreciated the shut cooperation between India and France through the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed on deepening the strategic partnership, the exterior affairs ministry stated in an announcement. The “India-France Roadmap on the Blue Economy and Ocean Governance” adopted by the 2 sides envisages enhancing partnership in blue economic system by way of institutional, financial, infrastructure and scientific cooperation, it stated.

The two ministers agreed to proceed and improve cooperation in sports activities and to quickly conclude a joint declaration of intent within the space of sports activities to facilitate people-to-people contacts. They additionally agreed to strengthen long-standing cooperation on public administration and administrative reforms between the related authorities in India and France.

Jaishankar and Le Drian mentioned key regional and world points, significantly the India-European Union (EU) relationship and the priorities of the French presidency of the EU Council that started on January 1. Jaishankar appreciated the French initiative of internet hosting an EU ministerial discussion board on cooperation within the Indo-Pacific on February 22, the place he’ll take part with a number of different ministers from Indo-Pacific and EU nations.

They agreed to accentuate India-EU ties beneath the French presidency, and the necessity to start negotiations on the India-EU free commerce and funding agreements and implement the India-EU Connectivity Partnership.

Jaishankar and Le Drian additional agreed to collectively launch an Indo-French name for an “Indo-Pacific Parks Partnership” through the EU ministerial discussion board on Tuesday to construct capacities within the area when it comes to sustainable administration of protected areas. This shall be achieved by gathering and sharing experiences and experience amongst key Indo-Pacific private and non-private pure park managers.

The two Ministers exchanged views on the scenario in Afghanistan, the efforts to revive Iran’s nuclear deal and the evolving scenario in Ukraine. “They reiterated their shared commitment to the principles of multilateralism and a rules-based order, and agreed to coordinate in the UN Security Council on issues of mutual concern,” the assertion stated.

Jaishankar will maintain conferences with different French leaders, EU commissioners and his counterparts from different Indo-Pacific nations taking part within the EU ministerial discussion board.