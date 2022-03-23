India Go Down 2-1 To Bahrain In Football Friendly | Football News

The Indian soccer group fought arduous earlier than taking place to higher-ranked Bahrain 1-2 in a global pleasant right here on Wednesday. Mid-fielder Mohammed Al-Hardan struck the sport’s opening purpose — a volley within the thirty eighth minute on the Al Muharraq Stadium. Al-Hardan’s strike didn’t show to be sufficient for the house facet because the Indian group, seven of whose members couldn’t attain Bahrain with the remainder of the squad on Tuesday owing to visa-related points, hit again within the 59th minute by a Rahul Bheke header.

Head coach Igor Stimac’s transfer to introduce Naorem Roshan Singh firstly of the second half proved to be decisive because it was by his help that India managed to revive parity.

However, India’s pleasure was short-lived as Mahdi Humaidan struck the all-important purpose within the 88th minute to seal the deal in favour of Bahrain.

Up in opposition to the 91st-ranked Bahrain, Stimac’s facet, which is presently positioned at 104 within the FIFA rankings, discovered the going robust from the phrase go and, had it not been for a effective save from the spot by skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the Indians would have trailed by an even bigger margin at half time.

Bahrain have been awarded a penalty as early because the sixth minute of the sport after a hand ball by Indian defensive mainstay Sandesh Jhingan however goalkeeper Gurpreet, diving to his left, led by instance to disclaim the hosts an early lead with a superb save.

Undeterred, Bahrain pressed arduous and pushed India on the again foot with their attacking recreation, whilst Mohamed Marhoon struck the woodwork after getting the ball within the field. Mahdi hit the ball on the bounce however his try went vast.

Meanwhile, in one among their higher possibilities, India’s Danish Farooq acquired Anwar Ali’s lofted ball from the appropriate however his header was not heading in the right direction.

Gurpreet confirmed good anticipation on the publish however he couldn’t cease Al-Hardan’s volley from discovering the again of the web.

Stimac made a change to the XI firstly of second half, bringing in Naorem Roshan Singh on place of Liston Colaco, and the transfer quickly paid dividends as the previous performed a task in India’s much-needed equaliser in opposition to the run of play.

Having received the higher of the off-side lure, Bheke headed within the ball into the again of the web after Roshan Singh put in a cross from the appropriate.

Bahrain tried to regulate the sport by holding possession however India stood agency, their protection irritating the opponents no finish.

However, Bahrain had the final chuckle because of Mahdi’s winner.

India are enjoying the pleasant as a part of their preparations for the Asian Cup Qualifiers in June.

India have by no means defeated Bahrain. In the six final fixtures between them, India’s greatest outcome has been the 0-0 attract 1982.