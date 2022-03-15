India ‘happy’ to buy crude, other goods from Russia as it struggles under sanctions

Two Indian officers stated Monday that India is critically contemplating a Russian provide that will enable them to purchase crude oil and different commodities for paise on the rupee.

“Russia is offering oil and other commodities at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that,” one unnamed Indian authorities official stated.

The officers additionally stated New Delhi was in search of offers on Russian-made agricultural fertilizer.

Neither official disclosed how a lot oil was on provide, or how a lot the deal would internet Russia.

The discussions come as governments across the globe have sanctioned Moscow over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflicting the ruble to plummet and the crash of the Russian economic system to seem imminent.

India, which has but to publicly condemn the invasion, is a long-time buying and selling accomplice of Russia.

New Dehli is especially reliant on the Kremlin for navy {hardware}, with consultants estimating that as a lot as 60 p.c of Indian navy gear is made in Russia.

India has beforehand leased a nuclear submarine from Russia, and is in talks to lease a substitute within the coming years. Indian officers are additionally at the moment anticipating the supply of Russian-made missile methods.

