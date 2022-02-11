India heading towards becoming vaccine super-power: DG ICMR

Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr

Balram Bhargava on Thursday hailed the 96 per cent nationwide

Covid-19 vaccination protection of the primary dose and mentioned that India

is heading in the direction of turning into a vaccine super-power.

The Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is underneath section 3 of scientific

trials in India. This vaccine is predicted to be of use in future

for the remedy of different ailments as nicely.

Addressing a press briefing, Dr Bhargava mentioned, “India is heading

in the direction of turning into a vaccine superpower. The reality is that these

vaccines are going to be accessible for different ailments.”

“Because such a big proportion of our inhabitants has been

vaccinated, we’re not seeing such a disastrous third surge in

phrases of hospitalisations and mortality that safety has been

offered by the acute 96 per cent vaccine protection first dose and

that I feel is a serious power of the nation,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of the mRNA vaccine, Dr V Okay Paul,

Member-Health, Niti Aayog mentioned, “We want the mRNA platform as a result of

it is the brand new platform. It has been proven that vaccines developed on

this platform, at the least for coronavirus, have been efficient

worldwide.”

“This platform of vaccine is an asset in the present day in wake of Covid,

Omicron. But additionally past it for different ailments for which the

vaccines have been eluding us; it might be malaria, dengue or TB,

there are such a lot of ailments for which we’re nonetheless attempting to find

reasonably priced and efficient lasting vaccines,” he added.