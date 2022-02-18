India hold nerve to clinch W Indies series

Rovman Powell’s late heroics weren’t sufficient to rescue the West Indies as India held their nerve to seal an eight-run victory within the second Twenty20 in Kolkata, incomes them an unassailable 2-0 lead within the three-match collection.

With 23 wanted off the final 4 balls on Friday, Powell (68 not out) smashed two consecutive sixes off Harshal Patel (0-46).

Yet the seamer responded to bowl a terrific slower penultimate ball, which Powell might solely hit for one, to clinch the win for India, who needed to take care of heavy dew within the outfield.

After struggling to 2-59 off 8.3 overs, the West Indies had been dragged again into the match by Powell and Nicholas Pooran (62), who shared a 100-run stand that was delivered to an finish at a vital second by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-29) within the nineteenth over.

“Always a fear when you are playing against these guys,” stated India captain Rohit Sharma.

“We knew it would be a little tough. We were very well prepared. Under pressure, we executed all our plans. It was very critical given the point of time.”

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard added: “Powell was phenomenal today. His partnership with Pooran almost got us over the line. We did well to take it as deep as we can. We can look at different ways as to how we could have gotten those eight runs.”

Earlier, half-centuries from Virat Kohli (52) and Rishabh Pant (52 not out) had fired India to a formidable 5-186 in 20 overs.

Put in to bat by the guests, India misplaced openers Ishan Kishan (2) and Rohit (19) cheaply earlier than Kohli discovered some type, putting seven fours and a six for his thirtieth profession T20 fifty.

Roston Chase (3-25) struck twice within the center overs to stem the move of runs, however a late assault from Pant and Venkatesh Iyer (33) pushed India previous 180 on a flat batting wicket at Eden Gardens.

“It was a very important innings from Virat. He took the pressure off me. Great finish from Pant and Iyer as well,”stated Rohit.

“Very happy to see how he (Iyer) has progressed. To see such maturity is very pleasing – he backs his skills and that is what every captain wants.”

The remaining match of the collection might be performed on the similar venue on Sunday.