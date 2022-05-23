“India-Japan Are Natural Partners”: PM Modi To Indian Community In Tokyo

PM Modi addresses the Indian neighborhood on the primary day of his go to to Tokyo.

Tokyo:

India and Japan are “natural partners” and Japanese investments have performed an necessary function in India’s growth journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday.

Addressing the Indian neighborhood on the primary day of his two-day go to to Tokyo, PM Modi additionally stated that India’s relationship with Japan is of spirituality, of cooperation and of belonging.

“India and Japan are natural partners. Japan has played an important role in India’s development journey,” stated PM Modi, who’s visiting Tokyo on the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

“Today’s world needs to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha. This is the way to save humanity from the challenges facing the world today, be it violence, anarchy, terrorism and climate change,” PM Modi stated.

Noting that India has all the time discovered an answer irrespective of how huge the issue is, PM Modi stated that in coronavirus pandemic, there was an environment of uncertainty, however even in that state of affairs, India equipped ‘Made in India’ vaccines to crores of its residents and likewise despatched it to greater than 100 international locations.

“Whenever I visit Japan, I witness your affection. Many of you have settled in Japan for years and assimilated the Japanese culture. Still, the dedication toward Indian culture and language is ever-growing,” PM Modi instructed the Indian neighborhood amid chats of slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Prime Minister Modi is in Japan on a two-day go to to attend a summit of the Quad leaders on the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He can even maintain separate bilateral conferences with the Quad leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Besides PM Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will probably be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

