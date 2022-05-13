India lauds Oman for accepting PM Modi’s ‘One Sun One World One Grid’ initiative

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on

Wednesday lauded Oman for accepting Prime Minister Modi’s ‘One Sun

One World One Grid’ initiative.

“Appreciation by India for the signing and ratification of the

International Solar Alliance (ISA) Framework Agreement by Oman and

for acceptance of the Green Grids/’One Sun One World One Grid’

(OSOWOG) initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting

photo voltaic vitality provide throughout borders,” Ministry of Commerce mentioned in a

press launch citing the Market Research Report.

The tenth Session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting

(JCM) was co-chaired by Piyush Goyal, and Qais bin Mohammed al

Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of

the Sultanate of Oman, who’s in India with a 48-member delegation

comprising senior officers and enterprise leaders.

According to the assertion, the India-Oman JCM witnessed

important progress on all issues of mutual curiosity throughout the

total gamut of bilateral financial relations between the 2

nations.

In the assembly, Oman agreed to fast-track the approval of Indian

pharmaceutical merchandise registered by USFDA, UMHRA and EMA.

“Expression of dedication from each side (India and Oman) to

facilitate commerce and to comprehensively tackle all points

pertaining to tariff/non-tariff limitations,” the assertion reads.