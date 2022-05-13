India lauds Oman for accepting PM Modi’s ‘One Sun One World One Grid’ initiative
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on
Wednesday lauded Oman for accepting Prime Minister Modi’s ‘One Sun
One World One Grid’ initiative.
“Appreciation by India for the signing and ratification of the
International Solar Alliance (ISA) Framework Agreement by Oman and
for acceptance of the Green Grids/’One Sun One World One Grid’
(OSOWOG) initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting
photo voltaic vitality provide throughout borders,” Ministry of Commerce mentioned in a
press launch citing the Market Research Report.
The tenth Session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting
(JCM) was co-chaired by Piyush Goyal, and Qais bin Mohammed al
Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of
the Sultanate of Oman, who’s in India with a 48-member delegation
comprising senior officers and enterprise leaders.
According to the assertion, the India-Oman JCM witnessed
important progress on all issues of mutual curiosity throughout the
total gamut of bilateral financial relations between the 2
nations.
In the assembly, Oman agreed to fast-track the approval of Indian
pharmaceutical merchandise registered by USFDA, UMHRA and EMA.
“Expression of dedication from each side (India and Oman) to
facilitate commerce and to comprehensively tackle all points
pertaining to tariff/non-tariff limitations,” the assertion reads.