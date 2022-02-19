India look to test bench strength as West Indies still search for their first win on tour

With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant skipping the dead-rubber, India may give an opportunity to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer

Big image

India might be mighty happy with their positive factors from the 2-0 lead they’ve over West Indies, within the lead as much as the T20 World Cup later this 12 months in Australia. Their prime order – together with Virat Kohli – acquired off the blocks faster, Suryakumar Yadav cemented his place additional within the center, Venkatesh Iyer supplied the ending touches India anticipated from him, Harshal Patel confirmed his death-bowling experience, Bhuvneshwar Kumar proved he nonetheless had it in him, and Ravi Bishnoi bagged wickets with an financial system beneath six in each video games mixed.

With Kohli and Rishabh Pant skipping the dead-rubber on Sunday, India can now additionally give an opportunity to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who final performed a T20I in July 2021, and Shreyas Iyer, on his new IPL residence floor.

West Indies, nonetheless winless on the tour, appeared like that they had narrowed the hole between the 2 groups on Friday night however they nonetheless must smoothen some edges. In the opening recreation, they misplaced their footing after a very good powerplay and will submit solely 157. In the second, they had been chasing in dewy situations however left an excessive amount of for the top by posting simply 41 runs within the powerplay and 73 within the first ten.

They have additionally not discovered a lot assist from their sixth bowler, presumably as a result of they’ve performed solely two frontline bowlers and the remainder of the job rests with their quite a few allrounders. It made India’s chasing job simpler once they wanted 65 from eight overs within the opening recreation; within the second, they hammered 98 off the final eight.

Form information

India WWWWW (final 5 accomplished T20Is, most up-to-date first)

West Indies LLWLW

In the highlight

Ishan Kishan was supposed to provide India speedy begins that they had been lacking in T20Is. But within the two video games up to now, Kishan has struggled in opposition to each quick and spin bowling. Not in opposition to tempo and switch, however whereas going through Sheldon Cottrell’s swing early on after which Roston Chase’s stifling strains from across the wicket within the center overs. The man who went for a whopping INR 15.25 crore (approx USD 2 million) within the IPL mega public sale not too long ago has crawled to scores of 35 off 42 and a couple of off 10 balls up to now.

Roston Chase , alternatively, went unsold on the public sale however has put up performances with the ball India could not have anticipated from him on this format. He acquired an opportunity within the XI within the first place solely as a result of Jason Holder wasn’t match however retained his place with 2 for 14 from 4 overs, dismissing Rohit Sharma and Kishan, following it with 3 for 25 with the wickets of Rohit, Suryakumar and Kohli. With 5 wickets and an financial system price of simply 4.87 within the sequence, West Indies have gotten a stable quota of 4 overs within the center overs, in opposition to each right- and left-hand batters.

Team information

With Kohli and Pant not obtainable for the third recreation, India can now choose Shreyas and Gaikwad and even strive Deepak Hooda instead of Venkatesh. How they modify their bowling assault with the sequence within the bag stays to be seen. They have Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav as choices.

India (possible): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Ishan Kishan (wk), 6 Venkatesh Iyer/Deepak Hooda, 7 Harshal Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Siraj/Avesh Khan, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies got here shut on Friday night time and do not really want a change to their XI except they wish to check out gamers they have not up to now, like Dominic Drakes and Hayden Walsh.

West Indies (possible): 1 Kyle Mayers, 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Rovman Powell, 5 Kieron Pollard (capt), 6 Jason Holder, 7 Roston Chase, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Odean Smith, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Sheldon Cottrell

Pitch and situations

Evenings in Kolkata will proceed to be nice with dew anticipated in a while, which implies the crew profitable the toss will possible chase once more.

Stats and trivia

Yuzvendra Chahal wants yet one more wicket to develop into India’s sole highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He is presently joint on top with Jasprit Bumrah.

India have received six consecutive T20I sequence at residence. The final sequence they misplaced was 2-0 to Australia in February 2019.

Across codecs, India have now received 13 sequence in a row at residence.