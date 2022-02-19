India look to test bench strength as West Indies still search for their first win on tour
With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant skipping the dead-rubber, India may give an opportunity to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer
India might be mighty happy with their positive factors from the 2-0 lead they’ve over West Indies, within the lead as much as the T20 World Cup later this 12 months in Australia. Their prime order – together with Virat Kohli – acquired off the blocks faster, Suryakumar Yadav cemented his place additional within the center, Venkatesh Iyer supplied the ending touches India anticipated from him, Harshal Patel confirmed his death-bowling experience, Bhuvneshwar Kumar proved he nonetheless had it in him, and Ravi Bishnoi bagged wickets with an financial system beneath six in each video games mixed.
They have additionally not discovered a lot assist from their sixth bowler, presumably as a result of they’ve performed solely two frontline bowlers and the remainder of the job rests with their quite a few allrounders. It made India’s chasing job simpler once they wanted 65 from eight overs within the opening recreation; within the second, they hammered 98 off the final eight.
Form information
India WWWWW (final 5 accomplished T20Is, most up-to-date first)
West Indies LLWLW
In the highlight
Team information
With Kohli and Pant not obtainable for the third recreation, India can now choose Shreyas and Gaikwad and even strive Deepak Hooda instead of Venkatesh. How they modify their bowling assault with the sequence within the bag stays to be seen. They have Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav as choices.
India (possible): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Ishan Kishan (wk), 6 Venkatesh Iyer/Deepak Hooda, 7 Harshal Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Siraj/Avesh Khan, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies got here shut on Friday night time and do not really want a change to their XI except they wish to check out gamers they have not up to now, like Dominic Drakes and Hayden Walsh.
West Indies (possible): 1 Kyle Mayers, 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Rovman Powell, 5 Kieron Pollard (capt), 6 Jason Holder, 7 Roston Chase, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Odean Smith, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Sheldon Cottrell
Pitch and situations
Evenings in Kolkata will proceed to be nice with dew anticipated in a while, which implies the crew profitable the toss will possible chase once more.
Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo