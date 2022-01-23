India make four changes as they look for consolation win

Toss: India decide to bowl vs South Africa

Having already conceded the ODI sequence and with no Super League factors up for grabs, India made 4 modifications and selected to bowl in what was a lifeless rubber at Newlands. R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar made manner for Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar.

While India paired up offspinner Jayant with legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal, South Africa broke up their profitable spin mixture, swapping out left-arm wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi for seam-bowling allrounder Dwaine Pretorius.

Captain Temba Bavuma mentioned that left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell was additionally in competition to play his second ODI since being recalled to the nationwide facet after the Kolpak system ceased to exist. However, the 32-year-old fell in poor health on the eve of the sport and therefore missed out.

According to Bavuma, “anything over 300” can be a aggressive complete at Newlands, the place South Africa have received 31 out of the 37 ODIs they’ve performed earlier than Sunday.

As for Rahul, he described the pitch as a “sticky” one and hoped for some early juice for his revamped assault. However, on the batting entrance, there was nonetheless no room for Ruturaj Gaikwad who was in prolific kind in IPL 2021 and extra lately within the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, the place he rattled off 4 centuries in 5 innings for Maharashtra.

South Africa: 1 Janneman Malan, 2 Quinton de Kock(wk), 3 Temba Bavuma(capt), 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Dwaine Pretorius, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Sisanda Magala

India: 1 KL Rahul(capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Rishabh Pant(wk), 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Suryakumar Yadav 7 Jayant Yadav, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal