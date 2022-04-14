India, Malaysia vow to deepen ties, intensify cooperation in various fields

India and Malaysia on Tuesday reviewed the complete gamut of

bilateral relations and hoped for quicker revival of ties within the

post-Covid interval, making an allowance for the shared dedication of

either side to additional intensify cooperation in a variety of

areas, Trend studies

citing Business Standard.

The two nations vowed to deepen ties on the fifth Foreign Office

Consultations at Putrajaya, Malaysia, that had been co-chaired by

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, and

Amran Bin Mohamed Zin, Deputy Secretary General for Bilateral

Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia.

During his Malaysia go to, the secretary (east) additionally paid a

courtesy name on Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and

exchanged views on India-Malaysia bilateral ties.

Reviewing the multi-faceted relations between India and Malaysia

in the course of the Foreign Office Consultations, either side expressed their

want to advance the general bilateral relations throughout the

framework of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership of 2015, the

Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.

The Foreign Office Consultations supplied a possibility to

assessment the complete gamut of bilateral relations and change views

on modern regional and international problems with mutual curiosity, it

stated.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on the rising financial and

business ties and expressed the hope for quicker revival of

relations in post-Covid interval, making an allowance for the shared

dedication of either side to additional intensify cooperation in a large

vary of areas, the assertion stated.

The two sides agreed to work for reactivating the bilateral

mechanisms in numerous sectors and for presenting the outcomes to

the following ministerial degree Joint Commission Meeting to be held on

mutually handy dates.

As this yr marks 65 years of multinational of diplomatic

relations, either side additionally agreed to carry commemorative occasions in a

befitting method each in India and Malaysia.

It was agreed to carry the following international workplace consultations at a

mutually handy date in New Delhi.