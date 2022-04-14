India, Malaysia vow to deepen ties, intensify cooperation in various fields
India and Malaysia on Tuesday reviewed the complete gamut of
bilateral relations and hoped for quicker revival of ties within the
post-Covid interval, making an allowance for the shared dedication of
either side to additional intensify cooperation in a variety of
areas, Trend studies
citing Business Standard.
The two nations vowed to deepen ties on the fifth Foreign Office
Consultations at Putrajaya, Malaysia, that had been co-chaired by
Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, and
Amran Bin Mohamed Zin, Deputy Secretary General for Bilateral
Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia.
During his Malaysia go to, the secretary (east) additionally paid a
courtesy name on Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and
exchanged views on India-Malaysia bilateral ties.
Reviewing the multi-faceted relations between India and Malaysia
in the course of the Foreign Office Consultations, either side expressed their
want to advance the general bilateral relations throughout the
framework of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership of 2015, the
Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.
The Foreign Office Consultations supplied a possibility to
assessment the complete gamut of bilateral relations and change views
on modern regional and international problems with mutual curiosity, it
stated.
Both sides expressed satisfaction on the rising financial and
business ties and expressed the hope for quicker revival of
relations in post-Covid interval, making an allowance for the shared
dedication of either side to additional intensify cooperation in a large
vary of areas, the assertion stated.
The two sides agreed to work for reactivating the bilateral
mechanisms in numerous sectors and for presenting the outcomes to
the following ministerial degree Joint Commission Meeting to be held on
mutually handy dates.
As this yr marks 65 years of multinational of diplomatic
relations, either side additionally agreed to carry commemorative occasions in a
befitting method each in India and Malaysia.
It was agreed to carry the following international workplace consultations at a
mutually handy date in New Delhi.