India, Maldives sign important agreement for cooperation in field of education

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian

counterpart Abdulla Shahid on Saturday acknowledged strides made in

fields of capability constructing and coaching as the 2 international locations inked

an settlement paving the best way for connectivity between India’s

National Knowledge Network and the Maldives’ Higher Education

National Knowledge Network is a multi-gigabit nationwide analysis

and training community, whose objective is to supply a unified excessive

velocity community spine for academic and analysis establishments in

India. The community is managed by the National Informatics Centre

(NIC).

“Foreign Minister Shahid and I acknowledged strides made in

fields of capability constructing and coaching. With signing of peering

settlement, 1500+ Indian Institutes, Universities and centres of

studying from Singapore, Europe and the US are linked to

Maldives through India’s National Knowledge Network,” Jaishankar mentioned

at a joint press look with Maldives Foreign Minister Shahid

after their talks right here.

Shahid mentioned the peering settlement signed between the Maldives’

National Centre for Information Technology (NCIT) and NIC is an

necessary step for cooperation within the discipline of training, “paving

the best way for connectivity between the Higher Education Network of

Maldives and the National Knowledge Network of India”.

A peering settlement is an settlement between two community

directors to share knowledge routing obligations throughout

a number of networks. Peering is a mainstay of the worldwide Internet and

giant knowledge mobility programs.

Jaishankar arrived in Male earlier within the night as a part of his

five-day two-nation go to to the Maldives and Sri Lanka to discover

the chances of additional enlargement of bilateral engagements

with the 2 key maritime neighbours of India.

The Maldives is considered one of India’s key maritime neighbours within the

Indian Ocean area and the bilateral defence and safety ties

have been on an upward trajectory in the previous couple of years.