India, Maldives sign important agreement for cooperation in field of education
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian
counterpart Abdulla Shahid on Saturday acknowledged strides made in
fields of capability constructing and coaching as the 2 international locations inked
an settlement paving the best way for connectivity between India’s
National Knowledge Network and the Maldives’ Higher Education
Network, Trend
studies citing India Today.
National Knowledge Network is a multi-gigabit nationwide analysis
and training community, whose objective is to supply a unified excessive
velocity community spine for academic and analysis establishments in
India. The community is managed by the National Informatics Centre
(NIC).
“Foreign Minister Shahid and I acknowledged strides made in
fields of capability constructing and coaching. With signing of peering
settlement, 1500+ Indian Institutes, Universities and centres of
studying from Singapore, Europe and the US are linked to
Maldives through India’s National Knowledge Network,” Jaishankar mentioned
at a joint press look with Maldives Foreign Minister Shahid
after their talks right here.
Shahid mentioned the peering settlement signed between the Maldives’
National Centre for Information Technology (NCIT) and NIC is an
necessary step for cooperation within the discipline of training, “paving
the best way for connectivity between the Higher Education Network of
Maldives and the National Knowledge Network of India”.
A peering settlement is an settlement between two community
directors to share knowledge routing obligations throughout
a number of networks. Peering is a mainstay of the worldwide Internet and
giant knowledge mobility programs.
Jaishankar arrived in Male earlier within the night as a part of his
five-day two-nation go to to the Maldives and Sri Lanka to discover
the chances of additional enlargement of bilateral engagements
with the 2 key maritime neighbours of India.
The Maldives is considered one of India’s key maritime neighbours within the
Indian Ocean area and the bilateral defence and safety ties
have been on an upward trajectory in the previous couple of years.