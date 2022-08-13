India men’s cricket team leaves for Zimbabwe ahead of three-match ODI series | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: The India males’s cricket group , led by opener KL Rahul , left for Zimbabwe on Saturday morning forward of the three-match ODI sequence, ranging from August 18, adopted by two extra matches on August 20 and 22 on the Harare Sports Club.The social media accounts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) confirmed footage of Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi within the flight.NCA head VVS Laxman was additionally noticed, suggesting that he could possibly be the pinnacle coach for the ODI sequence towards Zimbabwe.

When the Indian group was in England for the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston, Laxman was with the T20I squad as the pinnacle coach in Ireland and was current for the primary T20I at Southampton as effectively.

India enter the sequence after defeating West Indies 3-0 in Trinidad in July. Zimbabwe, then again, are on a excessive after a formidable 2-1 sequence win over Bangladesh at dwelling, coming after one other 2-1 sequence win over them in T20Is.

The sequence is a part of the ICC World Cup Super League and massively vital for Zimbabwe so as to end within the prime eight of the desk. If that occurs, Zimbabwe will likely be eligible for direct qualification to the ODI World Cup in India subsequent 12 months. India have routinely certified for the mega occasion by advantage of being the hosts.

India will likely be captained by Rahul, who was added to the squad on August 11. He will take up management duties instead of Shikhar Dhawan, who was earlier named as captain and can now be Rahul’s deputy.

Rahul has been out of aggressive cricket since that includes within the IPL 2022 Eliminator on May 25 in Kolkata. His group, debutants Lucknow Super Giants, misplaced to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 14 runs at Eden Gardens.

Rahul was then named as captain for the five-match T20I sequence at dwelling towards South Africa in June. But a groin harm on the eve of the primary match in New Delhi dominated him out of the sequence. The sports activities hernia surgical procedure in Germany meant that Rahul was dominated out of England and Ireland excursions too.

He was set to return throughout India’s T20I sequence towards West Indies, however a optimistic Covid-19 check forward of the tour meant he wasn’t included in journey to the Caribbean. But with T20 World Cup in Australia coming shut, Rahul is now totally match to be again in motion for India in ODIs towards Zimbabwe, adopted by Asia Cup within the UAE ranging from August 27.

The ODIs towards Zimbabwe additionally marks Chahar’s comeback to the Indian group after practically six months. Chahar had sustained a proper quadriceps harm whereas turning out for India within the remaining T20I towards West Indies at Kolkata and was dominated out of the following T20I sequence towards Sri Lanka.

While on the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for additional administration and restoration from the harm, Chahar picked a again harm which dominated him out of taking part in IPL 2022 for Chennai Super Kings. Rahul Tripathi has obtained a maiden ODI call-up after being a part of India’s T20I squad for the Ireland tour.

Kuldeep Yadav can also be within the squad after recovering from a proper hand harm and performed within the fifth T20I towards the the West Indies.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.