“India Mother Of Democracy”: Top Quotes From PM’s Independence Day Address

Nation remembering those that made sacrifices however had been forgotten and never given their due. We are grateful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives for nation’s independence.

India is the mom of democracy. India has seen a whole lot of ups and downs within the final 75 years. There have been sorrows in addition to achievements in these years. We confronted pure calamities, wars and different issues. But unity in variety grew to become our guiding energy.

India has seen sorrows in addition to achievements within the final 75 years. We confronted pure calamities, wars and different points. But unity in variety grew to become our guiding energy

Entire nation got here collectively for Janta curfew, whole nation was applauding Corona warriors by way of taali-thaali. When the world was discussing whether or not to take vaccines, 200 crore Indians had taken jabs – that is awakening.