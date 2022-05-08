India Must Revive ‘Sanatan Dharma’ Principles: Kerala Governor Arif Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan made remarks whereas inaugurating a faculty in Kalan city.

Shahjahanpur:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday emphasised the necessity to revive India’s outdated tradition and restore ‘Sanatan dharma’ ideas by spreading correct training within the nation.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan made remarks whereas inaugurating a faculty in Kalan city of the district.

“Everyone has to work towards reviving the old culture of the country, not because we have to go back but because we have to bring back the ‘Sanatan’ principles and this is not possible without education,” Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stated.

He stated Swami Vivekananda had stated the aim of human life is the attainment of information, and humility is the results of data.

Anyone who has humility can’t be appeared down upon, he added.

District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police S Anand and MLA Hari Prakash Verma had been additionally current on the event of the inauguration of the non-public college by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.