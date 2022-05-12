India needs stronger opposition, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Observing that the nationwide Opposition within the nation is weak, religious chief Sri Sri Ravi Shankar mentioned he believes that for a wholesome democracy, it’s important that India has a stronger Opposition, one that’s constructive as nicely.

“India needs a stronger Opposition, a constructive Opposition. The (current) Opposition is very weak. Lack of leadership in the Opposition can make any democracy appear not as a democracy,” Ravi Shankar, the founding father of the Art of Living Foundation, informed PTI in an interview.

“Democracies do need a stronger Opposition — conservative, creative Opposition that is missing in India. Of course, West Bengal has shown that with free-and-fair elections, no party can meddle with the institutions of India, and the judiciary is quite strong. But the lack of a central Opposition, a strong leader will make the country look like it is autocratic, but it is not. We are such a huge democracy. People have power,” Ravi Shankar mentioned.

The Indian religious chief is presently on a two-month tour of the United States, travelling to numerous cities and spreading the message of peace and the necessity of it in a post-Covid world.

Asserting that India is a vibrant democracy and the elections held within the nation are free and truthful, he mentioned on the nationwide stage, there must be a robust opposition social gathering, which is presently lacking.

On Tuesday, Ravi Shankar met a bunch of Congressmen throughout which they mentioned psychological well being. A day earlier he addressed the Delaware General Assembly, through which he focussed on coping with psychological well being challenges and establishing peace.

The religious chief highlighted the significance of utilizing one’s personal breath to attain internal peace and psychological well-being. The Art of Living founder supplied his unequivocal assist to make Delaware the “Happiest State” by committing to deal with psychological well being points throughout all sections of the group, together with college students, veterans, jail inmates, physicians, professionals and extra.

“We are proud to honour and thank Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s humanitarianism, spiritual leadership and commitment to peace here in the United States and across the world,” Delaware Governor John Carney mentioned.

Ravi Shankar’s 2022 US tour started in Miami the place he addressed a convention of physicians on the function of meditation for psychological well being and total well-being. He continued to Boston the place he shared his ideas about destigmatising psychological well being on the Harvard University. This was adopted by a dialogue with healthcare suppliers and directors on prioritising healthcare workforce well-being, hosted by the Children’s National Hospital and the National Geographic Society.

He then spoke on the disaster of youth psychological well being with the US surgeon common on the George Washington University.

Before arriving in Delaware, the religious chief launched the “I Stand for Peace” marketing campaign in Washington, DC on May 6. He additionally launched the initiative in Philadelphia on May 8 with a pledge for Philadelphia to be a “Peace City” and a rollout of programmes to strengthen psychological well being, resilience and total wellness indicators inside the American group. Both the occasions have been attended by greater than 2,000 individuals.

Asserting that India’s DNA has all the time been peace and non-violence, Ravi Shankar mentioned there’s a false impression within the west about India’s stand on the warfare in Ukraine, whereby individuals assume that New Delhi is supporting an aggressor, which isn’t the case in actuality.

“First of all, we must make clear to the world that we stand for peace. We are not for war. It is a misconception that we are siding with the war. Our prime minister has said this several times that we stand for peace,” he mentioned.

He famous that there’s a lot of anger amongst individuals publish the COVID-19 pandemic. This Ravi Shankar mentioned must be addressed and that’s what he’s engaged on.