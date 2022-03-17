India Needs To Play Bigger Role In New World Order Post-Covid: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that the entire world is taking a look at India.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mentioned that India must develop at a quicker tempo to seek out its position whereas the brand new world order shapes up within the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the entire world is taking a look at India. “In the circumstances created by COVID-19, new world order is emerging. In this new order, India has to develop itself at a faster pace,” he added.

The Prime Minister was addressing a valedictory perform of the 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie by way of video conferencing.

He mentioned that the present batch of civil servants will play a giant position within the improvement of the nation within the subsequent 25 years.

“Over the years, I have spoken to and spent a long time with various batches of Civil Servants. But this batch is very special. You are starting your work in the 75th year of India’s Independence. In this Amrit Kaal, you will play a big role in the development of the country in the next 25 years,” mentioned PM Modi.

He additional urged the civil servants to maintain the targets of constructing an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and laying the inspiration of ‘New, Modern India’ on the high of their priorities.

“You always have to keep the goals of 21st century India in mind. The goal of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the goal of laying the foundation of New, Modern India,” mentioned PM Modi.

The Prime Minister additionally said that the inauguration of the brand new sports activities complicated and revamped Happy Valley Complex will give a brand new route to the Academy.

“During training, you were enlightened with the vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Service and duty have been a vital part of your training. The importance of service and sense of duty has been an integral part of your training,” he added.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the brand new sports activities complicated and devoted the revamped ‘Happy Valley Complex’ to the nation.

Based on the precept of ‘Mission Karmyogi’, with new pedagogy and design, the 96th Foundation Course at LBSNAA contains 488 (Officer-trainees) OTs from 16 providers and three Royal Bhutan Services (Administrative, Police, and Forest).

The new pedagogy based mostly on the ideas of ‘Mission Karmayogi’ was designed to harness the adventurous and revolutionary spirit of the youthful batch, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) mentioned in an official assertion.

As per the PMO, the 96th Foundation Course is the primary Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA based mostly on the precept of ‘Mission Karmyogi’, with new pedagogy and design. Emphasis was placed on remodeling the Officer Trainee from a pupil/civilian right into a public servant by initiatives like interplay with the Padma Awardees within the spirit of ‘Sabka Prayas’. All 488 Officer Trainees got first-level coaching in Krav Maga and varied different sports activities.