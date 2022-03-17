India non-committal on visit by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi

India was on Thursday non-committal on stories of a go to to the nation by Chinese international minister Wang Yi later this month, with exterior affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi saying he had “no information” to share on the matter.

The Chinese facet has proposed a visit to India by Wang as a part of his plans to journey to a number of international locations within the area from March 22. Wang is anticipated to be in Pakistan throughout March 22-23 to attend a gathering of international ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and he’ll go to Nepal throughout March 26-27.

Other international locations which are anticipated to be a part of Wang’s itinerary are Bangladesh and Bhutan. The Indian and Chinese sides have been in contact concerning Beijing’s proposal although individuals conversant in the matter stated on Wednesday the go to shouldn’t be absolutely firmed up and dates haven’t been confirmed.

Asked at a weekly media briefing in regards to the stories concerning Wang’s proposed go to to India, Bagchi stated: “I have a very short answer on this. I don’t have any information to share on this at this moment.”

If the go to goes forward, it is going to be the primary by a senior Chinese chief to India because the two international locations had been locked in a dragging standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May 2020. The Chinese facet has reportedly sought conferences with Wang’s counterpart, exterior affairs minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Wang and Doval are additionally the Special Representatives for talks on the border concern between the 2 international locations.

The standoff on the LAC, and a brutal conflict in Galwan Valley in June 2020 that resulted within the demise of 20 Indian troopers and a minimum of 4 Chinese troops, have taken bilateral relations to an all-time low.

Responding to a different query on Indian college students being unable to return to China to finish their programs due to Covid-19-related restrictions, Bagchi stated the Indian embassy in Beijing and the exterior affairs ministry has taken up this matter with Chinese authorities on quite a few events.

“We have highlighted the plight of the students and how the continuation of these stringent restrictions was putting the academic careers of thousands of students in jeopardy,” he stated, including Jaishankar had personally raised this concern with Wang after they met in Dushanbe final September.

The Indian facet has famous a press release made by the Chinese international ministry spokesperson on February 8 that China is “considering, in a coordinated manner, arrangements for allowing foreign students to return to China for their studies”, and one other assertion on March 14 that work was underway for the return of some international college students.

“But let me clarify that till date, the Chinese side has not given any categorical response about the return of Indian students. We will continue to urge the Chinese side to adopt a congenial stance in the interest of our students and that they facilitate an early return to China so that our students can pursue their studies,” Bagchi stated.