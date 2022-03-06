India opt to bat with three spinners, three seamers

Toss India selected to bat vs Pakistan

In the primary India vs Pakistan 50-over girls’s fixture in practically 5 years, and what’s additionally the event openers for each groups on the 2022 ODI World Cup, India captain Mithali Raj opted to bat on the Bay Oval in Maunt Maunganui.

Raj, making her sixth ODI World Cup look, stated she needed to comply with the pattern of groups setting targets, given all three earlier matches within the occasion have seen unsuccessful chases. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, nevertheless, stated she would have bowled first as a result of it is a “damp wicket.”

India went in with a three-pronged tempo assault, made up by the 39-year-old Jhulan Goswami, taking part in her fifth ODI World Cup, Pooja Vastrakar and Meghna Singh. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad and offspin-bowling allrounders Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Harmanpreet Kaur spherical out their spin-bowling choices. By choosing six bowlers, they’ve overlooked the 21-year-old top-order batter Yastika Bhatia regardless of her spectacular latest showings since her debut throughout codecs on the September-October tour of Australia. She had additionally scored 42 and 58 within the two warm-up video games in opposition to West Indies and South Africa, respectively.

Javeria Khan and Sidra Amin will open for Pakistan, who will depend on the younger pacers, Diana Baig and Fatima Sana, to make early inroads. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu, too, could be key to their possibilities of pulling off an upset on Sunday.

This is identical floor on which the New Zealand vs West Indies cliffhanger was performed, with West Indies stunning the hosts with a final-over victory. Former New Zealand batter Lesley Murdoch stated in the course of the pitch report there might be somewhat little bit of spin on the floor, however batters have been anticipated to reap dividends of spending time within the center.

Both groups gained their two warm-ups every heading into the event.

This is Maroof’s first worldwide fixture since coming back from maternity go away, which had prompted the PCB to launch a historic first bespoke maternity coverage amongst Full Members within the subcontinent. This can also be the primary time she is main Pakistan in a 50-over world event.

India>: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Deepti Sharma, 4 Mithali Raj (capt), 5 Harmanpreet Kaur, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Sneh Rana, 8 Jhulan Goswami, 9 Meghna Singh, 10 Pooja Vastrakar, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan: 1 Javeria Khan, 2 Sidra Amin, 3 Bismah Maroof (capt), 4 Omaima Sohail, 5 Nida Dar, 6 Aliya Riaz, 7 Fatima Sana, 8 Sidra Nawaz, 9 Diana Baig, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Anam Amin