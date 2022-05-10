India plans rail link for 2 states via Bangladesh

The Indian authorities is mulling a second rail route that may

join the northeastern state of Meghalaya with the remainder of the

nation by way of Bangladesh, Trend stories The Telegraph India.

Recently, the Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway –

one of many 18 railway zones of the Indian Railways — despatched a

proposal to the Railway Board, searching for approval of the challenge,

sources informed the each day.

For a few years, the Joint Movement Committee for Corridor (JMCC)

— an apolitical physique based mostly in Meghalaya — has been flagging the

demand for a rail route to attach Hilli of South Dinajpur on the

India-Bangladesh border, with Mahendraganj, a bordering city in

Tura district of Meghalaya.

Naba Kumar Das, who heads the JMCC, mentioned he was within the know of

the newest improvement. The rail route is vital for strategic

and financial causes, he mentioned.

As of now, one has to journey round 600km to achieve Tura from

South Dinajpur by way of Siliguri. But if this route is opened, the

distance will come right down to 120km, he identified.

“It appears that the Centre has lastly accepted our demand. Back

in 2017, the Union ministry of exterior affairs had carried out a

feasibility survey of the proposed route, and lately, the Katihar

division of the NFR despatched a proposal to the Railway Board on it,”

mentioned Das, Trend stories

The proposal says the rail route will enter Bangladesh from

Hilli and transfer by means of locations like Ghoraghat, Palashbari and

Gaibandha in northern stretches of Bangladesh, transfer by means of Jamuna

(as Brahmaputra is understood in Bangladesh) and join Mahendraganj of

Tura.

“The stretch might be electrified. In the proposal despatched to the

Railway Board, it has been mentioned that round Rs 7,000 crore can be

required for the challenge, which features a 10km bridge over Jamuna

and an overbridge in Hilli,” mentioned a supply within the NFR.

Das, together with another members of the JMCC, met a delegation

of Bangladesh at Zero Point in Hilli on Wednesday to debate the

proposed railway challenge.

“We requested them to strategy the prime minister of Bangladesh so

that we are able to meet her subsequent month. We wish to request her to see that

all vital assistance is prolonged by the Bangladesh authorities because the

route will cross by means of Bangladesh’s land,” he mentioned.

As of now, there is just one route that connects the northeast

with the remainder of India.

The route passes by means of New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New

Alipurduar and enters Assam.

“In northeast, there are a number of routes which join totally different

state capitals and outstanding cities. But until date, there isn’t any

different route that enters the area from north Bengal. Considering

the strategic significance of the area, proper from the Siliguri

hall that’s often known as hen’s neck (for being the

thinnest a part of the Indian subcontinent) to the northeast, a

second rail path to the northeast is important,” mentioned a retired

military officer.