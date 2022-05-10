India plans rail link for 2 states via Bangladesh
The Indian authorities is mulling a second rail route that may
join the northeastern state of Meghalaya with the remainder of the
nation by way of Bangladesh, Trend stories The Telegraph India.
Recently, the Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway –
one of many 18 railway zones of the Indian Railways — despatched a
proposal to the Railway Board, searching for approval of the challenge,
sources informed the each day.
For a few years, the Joint Movement Committee for Corridor (JMCC)
— an apolitical physique based mostly in Meghalaya — has been flagging the
demand for a rail route to attach Hilli of South Dinajpur on the
India-Bangladesh border, with Mahendraganj, a bordering city in
Tura district of Meghalaya.
Naba Kumar Das, who heads the JMCC, mentioned he was within the know of
the newest improvement. The rail route is vital for strategic
and financial causes, he mentioned.
As of now, one has to journey round 600km to achieve Tura from
South Dinajpur by way of Siliguri. But if this route is opened, the
distance will come right down to 120km, he identified.
“It appears that the Centre has lastly accepted our demand. Back
in 2017, the Union ministry of exterior affairs had carried out a
feasibility survey of the proposed route, and lately, the Katihar
division of the NFR despatched a proposal to the Railway Board on it,”
mentioned Das, Trend stories
The proposal says the rail route will enter Bangladesh from
Hilli and transfer by means of locations like Ghoraghat, Palashbari and
Gaibandha in northern stretches of Bangladesh, transfer by means of Jamuna
(as Brahmaputra is understood in Bangladesh) and join Mahendraganj of
Tura.
“The stretch might be electrified. In the proposal despatched to the
Railway Board, it has been mentioned that round Rs 7,000 crore can be
required for the challenge, which features a 10km bridge over Jamuna
and an overbridge in Hilli,” mentioned a supply within the NFR.
Das, together with another members of the JMCC, met a delegation
of Bangladesh at Zero Point in Hilli on Wednesday to debate the
proposed railway challenge.
“We requested them to strategy the prime minister of Bangladesh so
that we are able to meet her subsequent month. We wish to request her to see that
all vital assistance is prolonged by the Bangladesh authorities because the
route will cross by means of Bangladesh’s land,” he mentioned.
As of now, there is just one route that connects the northeast
with the remainder of India.
The route passes by means of New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New
Alipurduar and enters Assam.
“In northeast, there are a number of routes which join totally different
state capitals and outstanding cities. But until date, there isn’t any
different route that enters the area from north Bengal. Considering
the strategic significance of the area, proper from the Siliguri
hall that’s often known as hen’s neck (for being the
thinnest a part of the Indian subcontinent) to the northeast, a
second rail path to the northeast is important,” mentioned a retired
military officer.