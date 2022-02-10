India Predicted XI 3rd ODI vs West Indies: Time For Rohit Sharma To Try Different Options | Cricket News

The Indian cricket staff sealed one more bilateral sequence win after defeating West Indies within the second ODI by 44 runs, regardless of posting a under par whole of 237/9. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was the star of the present, selecting up 4 wickets, whereas the others supported him because the ‘Men in Blue’ scripted a strong victory. Captain Rohit Sharma’s exemplary management expertise had been additionally on show in the course of the match as he rang in the proper bowling adjustments to assist the staff defend a low whole. With the sequence within the bag India are anticipated to make some adjustments to their taking part in XI as they appear to attempt totally different choices for subsequent yr’s ICC World Cup.

Here is what we predict shall be India taking part in XI for the third ODI:

1) Rohit Sharma: Captain Innovative might be the phrase coined for Rohit Sharma as he has proven in his stint up to now that he is not averse to making an attempt new issues. His batting kind on the prime of the order shall be essential.

2) Shikhar Dhawan:The seasoned opener has recovered after a bout with Covid-19 and is offered for choice. Dhawan confirmed he’s removed from completed within the sequence towards South Africa and must be drafted in instantly for the ultimate match of the sequence.

3) Virat Kohli: Everyone who follows cricket within the nation is praying for this man’s return to huge scoring kind and Kohli himself shall be searching for ward to contributing handsomely after two failures within the sequence.

4) KL Rahul: The vice-captain batted with gumption and panache within the quantity 4 slot within the second ODI and this slot more and more appears to be like like the proper match for him in ODIs.

5) Suryakumar Yadav: The late bloomer is probably the most talked about India batter presently. His development as a finisher and strong middle-order batter shall be certainly one of head coach Rahul Dravid’s largest priorities as India look to construct a robust squad for the 2023 World Cup.

6) Rishabh Pant: So much is anticipated off this wicket-keeper batter, however he flatters to deceive again and again. Pant must put his head down and rating runs for the staff. Needs to massively enhance his shot choice.

7) Deepak Hooda:Hooda has proven nice maturity whereas batting down the order and has additionally impressed together with his part-time spin. He is certainly somebody the staff administration ought to put money into.

8) Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar has given sufficient proof of his bowling and batting skills in white-ball cricket and he deserves to be given a constant run in worldwide cricket.

9) Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav was introduced again into the squad and will probably be attention-grabbing to see if he’s given an opportunity to place his worldwide profession again on monitor.

Promoted

10) Avesh Khan:The teen had a breakthrough IPL season in 2021 and with the sequence within the bag, the administration can hand him a debut to see what he can carry to the desk.

11) Prasidh Krishna:The man of the second. Prasidh Krishna must be given extra alternatives to blossom onto an important quick bowler, because the indicators are already there.