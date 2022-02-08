India Recorded Second-Highest Cryptocurrency Users In World In 2021: Report

India has the second highest cryptocurrency customers on this planet, in response to a report by Chainanalysis

The reputation of cryptocurrency appears to point out no indicators of slowing down. Now, knowledge means that traders in India even have embraced cryptocurrency. According to a brand new report by Chainanalysis, the increase in cryptocurrency in India has resulted in an incredible rise within the variety of customers within the nation. In 2021, India recorded the second-highest variety of cryptocurrencies customers around the globe, the report said. The report, launched in 2021, exhibits that India is second solely to Vietnam within the variety of cryptocurrency customers.

In addition to the rise within the variety of cryptocurrency customers, the report by the trade analysis agency additionally exhibits that the nation’s crypto market grew by 641 per cent within the yr. While Pakistan comes third by way of the variety of cryptocurrency customers after Vietnam and India, it noticed probably the most development at 711 per cent. The report additionally famous right here that “while India, Vietnam, and Pakistan all have high levels of grassroots cryptocurrency adoption, they’re quite different in terms of the raw transaction value.”

Additionally, the report cited doable causes behind the surge within the variety of customers primarily based on feedback by trade specialists. For occasion, Joel John, Principal at LedgerPrime, stated that it might be the convenience of crypto investments that has inspired extra folks to heat as much as it. “Investing inequities in India is a long, painful process that requires you to sign lots of documents. It takes about three to four days. Investing in crypto takes less than an hour,” Joel John was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Krishna Sriram, Managing Director at Quantstamp, was cited within the report as saying, “Tons of Indian developers, fund analysts, and independent freelancers working for overseas employers have started requesting to be paid in cryptocurrency.”

The rise within the variety of cryptocurrency customers comes at a time when Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that the federal government will bring clarity on formalisation of cryptocurrency soon. In the funds for 2022-23, the federal government has introduced that digital digital belongings can be taxed.