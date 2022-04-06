India records most number of deaths due to road accidents, says Gadkari

India tops the world when it comes to the variety of individuals killed in highway accidents, mentioned the union minister for highway transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. He raised concern over highway accidents whereas talking within the Rajya Sabha. The minister mentioned that primarily based on the most recent subject of the World Road Statistics (WRS) 2018, introduced out by the International Road Federation, India ranks within the third place per the variety of accidents. Also, he mentioned that India ranks primary when it comes to the variety of individuals killed. Also, India at third place when it comes to individuals injured in highway accidents, Gadkari added.

He additional mentioned that the proportion of fatalities involving highway customers between 18 to 45 years stood at 69.80 per cent for the yr 2020. India is among the many high international locations in relation to highway accidents. Every yr, the nation witnesses lakhs of highway accidents, with a majority of them involving two-wheelers. These highway accidents lead to an enormous variety of deaths, crucial accidents or paralysis.

Several causes are attributed to those accidents. While many accidents are attributable to numerous visitors rule violations, a few of them are brought on because of technical faults of the autos. Some highway accidents even happen because of dangerous highway situations and fault in highway design as properly.

In an try to cut back the variety of highway accidents and associated fatalities, the Indian authorities has been specializing in the implementation of varied stringent measures. The authorities has already launched a revised motorized vehicle act that imposes stricter punitive measures for visitors rule violations. Also, the federal government is specializing in growing consciousness amongst motorists.

