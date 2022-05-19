India relaxes wheat order, allows export of shipments booked before May 13 ban

With wheat vehicles and ships stranded at ports after a ban on

wheat export, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry asserting some

relaxations for merchants on Tuesday mentioned that the consignments

handed over and registered with Customs on or previous to May 13 — the

day India banned the export — shall be allowed to be exported,

“The authorities has introduced some rest to its order dated

thirteenth May issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT),

Department of Commerce on proscribing wheat exports. It has been

determined that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to

Customs for examination and have been registered into their methods

on or previous to 13.5.2022, such consignments could be allowed to be

exported,” the ministry mentioned in a press release.

The DGFT additionally despatched a communication to all its regional

authorities and Customs Commissionerates informing them concerning the

relaxations.

The authorities’s transfer got here on a day when The Indian Express

reported that over 4,000 wheat-laden vehicles have been caught in a queue

exterior Kandla port and 4 ships, half loaded with wheat and no

order to sail, have been additionally stranded on the port.

According to sources, DGFT has given permission to 4 ships

stranded on the port to export wheat. A amount of 1,67,211 tonnes

was to be loaded on these ships however as quickly the ban got here into

pressure, the loading was stopped. Till then, solely 80,368 tonnes of

wheat might be loaded on these ships. These ships will carry wheat

to Brazil, Bangladesh, Oman and Indonesia.

According to the Commerce Ministry assertion, the federal government

additionally allowed a wheat cargo headed for Egypt, which was already

underneath loading on the Kandla port.

“This adopted a request by the Egyptian authorities to allow

the wheat cargo being loaded on the Kandla port…,” the assertion

mentioned, including that the federal government determined to allow the total

consignment of 61,500 MT and allowed it to sail from Kandla to

Egypt. Egypt has agreed to purchase 5 lakh tonnes of wheat from

India.

In wake of the occasions in Ukraine, the demand for Indian wheat

has elevated abroad. In the present monetary yr 2022-2023,

the federal government estimates about 45 lakh metric tonnes of wheat to

have been contracted for exports. Of this, 14.63 lakh metric tonnes

have been exported until April 2022, greater than 2.43 lakh metric

tonnes exported in April 2021.

Wheat manufacturing in India is predicted to be decrease than the

earlier estimates. In February this yr, the federal government estimated

wheat manufacturing to succeed in 111 million tonnes, which was revised to

105-106 million tonnes.

Due to a decrease manufacturing and a better demand from the non-public

patrons, the federal government’s procurement of wheat for the PDS can also be

anticipated to be a lot decrease this yr. The authorities is predicted to

procure solely 195 lakh metric tonnes, which is lower than half of the

grain amount—433 lakh metric tonnes —procured final yr.