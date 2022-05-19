India relaxes wheat order, allows export of shipments booked before May 13 ban
With wheat vehicles and ships stranded at ports after a ban on
wheat export, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry asserting some
relaxations for merchants on Tuesday mentioned that the consignments
handed over and registered with Customs on or previous to May 13 — the
day India banned the export — shall be allowed to be exported,
citing The
Indian Express.
“The authorities has introduced some rest to its order dated
thirteenth May issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT),
Department of Commerce on proscribing wheat exports. It has been
determined that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to
Customs for examination and have been registered into their methods
on or previous to 13.5.2022, such consignments could be allowed to be
exported,” the ministry mentioned in a press release.
The DGFT additionally despatched a communication to all its regional
authorities and Customs Commissionerates informing them concerning the
relaxations.
The authorities’s transfer got here on a day when The Indian Express
reported that over 4,000 wheat-laden vehicles have been caught in a queue
exterior Kandla port and 4 ships, half loaded with wheat and no
order to sail, have been additionally stranded on the port.
According to sources, DGFT has given permission to 4 ships
stranded on the port to export wheat. A amount of 1,67,211 tonnes
was to be loaded on these ships however as quickly the ban got here into
pressure, the loading was stopped. Till then, solely 80,368 tonnes of
wheat might be loaded on these ships. These ships will carry wheat
to Brazil, Bangladesh, Oman and Indonesia.
According to the Commerce Ministry assertion, the federal government
additionally allowed a wheat cargo headed for Egypt, which was already
underneath loading on the Kandla port.
“This adopted a request by the Egyptian authorities to allow
the wheat cargo being loaded on the Kandla port…,” the assertion
mentioned, including that the federal government determined to allow the total
consignment of 61,500 MT and allowed it to sail from Kandla to
Egypt. Egypt has agreed to purchase 5 lakh tonnes of wheat from
India.
In wake of the occasions in Ukraine, the demand for Indian wheat
has elevated abroad. In the present monetary yr 2022-2023,
the federal government estimates about 45 lakh metric tonnes of wheat to
have been contracted for exports. Of this, 14.63 lakh metric tonnes
have been exported until April 2022, greater than 2.43 lakh metric
tonnes exported in April 2021.
Wheat manufacturing in India is predicted to be decrease than the
earlier estimates. In February this yr, the federal government estimated
wheat manufacturing to succeed in 111 million tonnes, which was revised to
105-106 million tonnes.
Due to a decrease manufacturing and a better demand from the non-public
patrons, the federal government’s procurement of wheat for the PDS can also be
anticipated to be a lot decrease this yr. The authorities is predicted to
procure solely 195 lakh metric tonnes, which is lower than half of the
grain amount—433 lakh metric tonnes —procured final yr.