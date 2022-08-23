Sports
India remain static on third in ICC ODI Team Rankings | Cricket News – Times of India
DUBAI: A clear sweep of Zimbabwe helped India keep their third spot within the newest ICC ODI Team Rankings, launched right here on Tuesday.
India now have 111 score factors on the again of the 3-0 collection win in Harare.
Pakistan too was rewarded for his or her current collection sweep towards the Netherlands.
The Babar Azam-led facet eked out a hard-fought victory by the same 3-0 of their Cricket World Cup Super League collection, shifting to 107 score factors and fourth within the standing.
New Zealand proceed to reign supreme on the prime of the desk with 124 score factors following the Black Caps’ slim 2-1 collection conquer the West Indies, whereas England stay second with 119 score factors.
India’s subsequent probability to make additional floor on the ODI rankings comes after they host South Africa for 3 ODIs, beginning October 6.
Pakistan, alternatively, will now solely play an ODI after the T20 World Cup in Australia later this 12 months.
A loss towards West Indies noticed leaders New Zealand’s 9 level benefit scale back to 5.
The Black Caps can have the chance to extend their lead after they tackle trans-Tasman rivals Australia in a three-match collection subsequent month.
But a collection loss towards Australia might see New Zealand lose the highest spot to England.
Australia (101 rating factors), alternatively, can overtake Pakistan in the event that they fare effectively within the back-to-back dwelling collection towards Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
India now have 111 score factors on the again of the 3-0 collection win in Harare.
Pakistan too was rewarded for his or her current collection sweep towards the Netherlands.
The Babar Azam-led facet eked out a hard-fought victory by the same 3-0 of their Cricket World Cup Super League collection, shifting to 107 score factors and fourth within the standing.
New Zealand proceed to reign supreme on the prime of the desk with 124 score factors following the Black Caps’ slim 2-1 collection conquer the West Indies, whereas England stay second with 119 score factors.
India’s subsequent probability to make additional floor on the ODI rankings comes after they host South Africa for 3 ODIs, beginning October 6.
Pakistan, alternatively, will now solely play an ODI after the T20 World Cup in Australia later this 12 months.
A loss towards West Indies noticed leaders New Zealand’s 9 level benefit scale back to 5.
The Black Caps can have the chance to extend their lead after they tackle trans-Tasman rivals Australia in a three-match collection subsequent month.
But a collection loss towards Australia might see New Zealand lose the highest spot to England.
Australia (101 rating factors), alternatively, can overtake Pakistan in the event that they fare effectively within the back-to-back dwelling collection towards Zimbabwe and New Zealand.