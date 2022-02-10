India Reports 67,084 New Covid Infections, Active Cases Decline To 7.9 Lakh

India carried out 15,11,321 Covid exams within the final 24 hours

New Delhi:

India logged 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the nation’s whole tally of COVID-19 circumstances to 4,24,78,060, whereas the energetic circumstances declined to 7,90,789, in keeping with the Union Health Ministry information up to date on Thursday.

The demise toll climbed to five,06,520 with 1,241 contemporary fatalities, the info up to date at 8 am acknowledged.

The energetic circumstances comprise 1.86 per cent of the overall infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration fee has additional improved to 96.95 per cent, the ministry stated.

A discount of 1,02,039 circumstances has been recorded within the energetic COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went previous 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 final 12 months.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)