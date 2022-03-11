India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan

India stated on Friday it unintentionally fired a missile into Pakistan due to a “technical malfunction” throughout routine upkeep.

“On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile,” the federal government stated in an announcement.

“It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pakistan’s navy on Thursday stated an unidentified high-altitude supersonic object originating in India had crashed in Pakistani territory, in an incident endangering civilian passenger flights, and New Delhi ought to present a proof.

The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought three wars and have engaged in quite a few navy clashes, most lately in 2019 which noticed the air forces of the 2 have interaction in fight.

“The flight path of this object endangered many national and international passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani airspace as well as human life and property of ground,” Babar stated.

A Pakistan air power official on the press convention stated the item was being analyzed forensically and preliminary research advised it was a surface-to-surface supersonic missile, however was unarmed.

He stated it travelled at an altitude of 40,000 ft, at Mach 3, and flew 124 km (77 miles) in Pakistani airspace earlier than crashing.

Read extra:

Pakistan seeks answers from India after crash of mystery flying object

Indian capital’s anti-corruption party gets election boost to take on PM Modi party

Global food crisis grows as spiraling prices spark export bans amid Ukraine war