India seizes $725m from China’s smartphone giant Xiaomi over ‘illegal’ remittances

India seized $725 million from the native financial institution accounts of Xiaomi after a probe discovered the Chinese smartphone large unlawfully despatched cash overseas within the guise of royalty funds, authorities stated Saturday.

India’s monetary crime investigations company started investigating the corporate in February and stated it seized the cash from the agency’s native arm after discovering it had made remittances to 3 foreign-based entities.

“Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities,” the Enforcement Directorate stated in an announcement.

Xiaomi didn’t instantly reply to an AFP request for remark.

The agency’s India workplace was raided in December in a separate investigation over alleged revenue tax evasion.

Other Chinese smartphone markers together with Huawei additionally had their Indian workplaces searched on the time.

Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have been at a low ebb since a lethal Himalayan border conflict between troopers from each international locations in 2020.

In the aftermath, India’s house ministry banned a whole lot of cellular purposes of Chinese origin, together with the favored social media platform Tiktok.

The authorities justified the bans on the apps as safeguarding in opposition to threats to India’s sovereignty.

Anti-China sentiment has grown in India because the deadly 2020 troop conflict, sparking requires client boycotts of Chinese items.

China continues to be a key financial companion for India, with greater than $125 billion in bilateral commerce final yr in keeping with media experiences.

