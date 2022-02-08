India summons S Korean envoy on Hyundai tweet in Pak, says it’s ‘unacceptable’

NEW DELHI: Social media posts by the Pakistan distributor of Hyundai Motors supporting the Islamabad-backed Kashmir Solidarity Day triggered a diplomatic row, with India summoning the South Korean ambassador to lodge a powerful protest over the matter.

The matter additionally figured in a cellphone dialog on Tuesday between exterior affairs minister S Jaishankar and South Korea’s overseas minister Chung Eui-yong, who referred to as his Indian counterpart in an effort to clear the air on the problem and to comprise the fallout of the spat.

Pakistan has noticed the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 since 2004 to specific its help to separatists backing the merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. Islamabad says it provides political, diplomatic and ethical help to the Kashmiri folks however New Delhi has for lengthy accused the Pakistani facet of fomenting unrest and supporting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and past.

The distributor of Hyundai Motors was among the many a number of Pakistani and multinational corporations that posted messages on Twitter and Facebook supporting the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday. The messages initially sparked outrage on social media, and there have been quite a few messages from Indian customers calling for a boycott of the South Korean firm and accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The exterior affairs ministry summoned South Korean ambassador Chang Jae-bok on Monday and conveyed the “strong displeasure of the government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan”, in response to ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“It was highlighted that this matter concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise,” Bagchi mentioned. India expects Hyundai Motor to take “appropriate action to properly address these issues”, he added.

South Korean overseas minister Chung Eui-yong additionally telephoned Jaishankar on Tuesday morning. “While they discussed several issues, the South Korean foreign minister also conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and government of India by the social media post,” Bagchi mentioned.

Jaishankar acknowledged the decision from his South Korean counterpart in a tweet and mentioned that they had mentioned “bilateral and multilateral issues as also the Hyundai matter”.

The Indian ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai headquarters on Sunday and sought an evidence over the social media posts. “A statement was also issued by Hyundai Motors conveying its deep regret to the people of India and making it clear that it does not comment on the political or religious issues,” Bagchi mentioned.

“India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. But it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

Hyundai Motors in Pakistan is a three way partnership between the South Korean agency and Nishat Group, certainly one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates with pursuits in areas starting from cement to textiles. In a message posted on Twitter, the Pakistani distributor mentioned: “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom.”

The distributor posted a separate message on Facebook that mentioned: “Praying for the liberation of our eternally beautiful Kashmir today and always!” Both messages have been both deleted or restricted by Tuesday because of the controversy.

Hyundai Motor India too sought to distance itself from the row, posting an announcement on its social media accounts that mentioned the corporate, as a matter of enterprise coverage, doesn’t touch upon political and spiritual points in any particular area. “Therefore, it is clearly against Hyundai Motor’s policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorised Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts,” the assertion mentioned.

The Pakistan distributor was made “acutely aware of the inappropriateness of the action” and the Indian subsidiary took measures to “ensure the distributor, which misused the Hyundai brand identity, has removed the social media posts”. Processes have been additionally put in place to “prevent a future recurrence”.

Several Pakistani companies or associates of worldwide manufacturers – together with KFC, Kia Motors, Pizza Hut, Osaka Batteries, Isuzu D-Max, Bosch Pharmaceuticals, Atlas Honda Limited – had additionally posted messages on social media supporting Kashmir Solidarity Day but it surely couldn’t instantly be ascertained what, if any, motion the Indian facet deliberate to take concerning this.

“We stand together this Kashmir Solidarity Day, to realize their right to freedom,” KFC in Pakistan had mentioned in its message. In response, KFC India provided an apology on its social media accounts “for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country”.

KFC India added, “We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride.”