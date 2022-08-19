India supplies nearly 60 pc of COVID-19 vaccines used worldwide

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated almost 60 per cent of

all of the vaccines used on this planet are produced in India and over

the a long time, the nation has made exceptional contribution to

vaccinating the world.

India at this time is double dosing each citizen and produced COVID-19

vaccines even in the course of the lockdown interval, she added.

Launching the ebook ‘India’s Vaccine Growth Story’ by Sajjan

Singh Yadav, Additional Secretary, Expenditure Department,

Sitharaman stated it’s within the nation’s DNA to have the ability to contribute

to world vaccination.

“Over the a long time India has made exceptional contribution. Nearly

60 per cent of all of the vaccines that are used on this planet are

produced in India. India has singular contribution to make to the

world by way of vaccination and that which is being produced and

equipped to your complete world,” Sitharaman stated.

Today, the nation is double dosing each citizen, she stated,

including it isn’t simple to supply and execute COVID vaccination at

that scale.

India crossed the goal of 200 crore COVID vaccinations in a

time-bound method. So far, 208.57 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines

have been administered underneath the nationwide inoculation drive.