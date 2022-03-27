India
“India Taking Massive Steps Towards Economic Progress, Says PM In Mann Ki Baat, 1st After BJP’s Poll Victories In 4 States: Highlights
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing his month-to-month radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This is PM Modi’s first radio programme after profitable meeting polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
Earlier on Friday, PM Modi on his official Twitter Handle shared a concise booklet that showcased the attention-grabbing facets of final month’s Mann Ki Baat episode together with interviews with a few of those that had been featured.
“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s month-to-month radio deal with, which is broadcast on the final Sunday of each month at 11 am.
The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.
Here are the Highlights from PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat:
- India is taking large steps in direction of financial progress. India is now pondering massive and dealing to understand that imaginative and prescient.
- Indian exports crossing USD 400 billion has stuffed us with satisfaction, it signifies nation’s potential & functionality.
- New merchandise from India being exported to new locations, ‘Made in India’ merchandise now extra seen overseas.
- I applaud our farmers, kids, MSMEs.
- Earlier it was believed solely massive individuals may promote merchandise to the Government however the GeM Portal has modified this, illustrating the spirit of a New India.
- In the lately concluded Padma awards, you should have seen Baba Sivananda, all people was stunned by his vigour and health. His well being is a subject of debate within the nation. He has a ardour for Yoga.
- One of the encouraging tendencies within the latest years is the rise and success of a number of start-ups and enterprises within the AYUSH sector.
- How a lot of learn about a good within the coastal a part of Gujarat which is a manifestation of a spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat!