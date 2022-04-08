India to play Derbyshire and Northamptonshire in T20 warm-ups on England tour





The ECB has confirmed India’s twin T20 warm-up fixtures on their tour of England this yr. The two matches can be performed towards Derbyshire and Northamptonshire on July 1 and three, respectively. While the primary of these can be a night match to be performed on the Incora County Ground in Derby, the second of these can be a day sport hosted by the County Ground in Northampton. They can even play two T20Is in Ireland on June 26 and 28.

However, each the apply matches can be clashing with India’s rescheduled fifth Test towards England, which is ready to be performed at Edgbaston from July 1 to five. The remaining Test of their England tour final yr, which was imagined to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester, was postponed over Covid-19 fears and rearranged to be staged on their limited-overs tour this summer season.

India led the collection 2-1 till the fourth Test of the unfinished tour in 2021.

They can be taking part in three T20Is and ODIs every in England this yr, with the tour beginning with the primary T20I in Southampton on July 7, earlier than the following two video games at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge. The first ODI then takes place at The Oval on July 12, with the collection then transferring on to Lord’s and Old Trafford, because the tour concludes on July 17.

Before the India tour, England can be internet hosting New Zealand for 3 Tests, whereas as soon as India depart, they are going to be taking part in South Africa in three ODIs, T20Is and Tests every in a prolonged residence season which can even characteristic the Hundred.





Source link