India to register up to 2.5 million voters in contested Kashmir

The Muslim-majority area is claimed in full however dominated partly by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who’ve fought two wars over management of the territory.

India stripped semi-autonomy from its portion of the area in 2019, altering the Indian structure to permit non-Kashmiris to vote and personal land there.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar instructed reporters on Wednesday that greater than 2 million new voters are anticipated to be enrolled within the area forward of native polls due in November. The new registrants may enhance the voter depend by greater than a 3rd, including to the present 7.6 million voters within the area.

“We are expecting an addition of (2 to 2.5 million) new voters in the final list,” Kumar mentioned, together with non-Kashmiris residing within the area.