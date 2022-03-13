India to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland 

India has determined to briefly relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland, the federal government stated on Sunday.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release that the choice to maneuver the embassy from Kyiv was being taken in view of the quickly deteriorating safety state of affairs in Ukraine, together with assaults within the western elements of the nation.

“The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments,” it added.

Earlier this month Ukraine’s authorities stated that it had helped evacuate about 20,000 Indian college students from areas of the nation attacked by Russian forces following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine however a number of had been nonetheless trapped.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to carry direct talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in accordance with an Indian authorities supply.

Russia calls its motion in Ukraine a “special operation.”

