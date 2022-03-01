Sports
India trying to ‘avoid’ Belarus in football friendly amid Russia-Ukraine conflict | Football News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India try to “avoid” taking part in Belarus in a pleasant soccer match on March 26 after the nation entangled itself in Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine by extending help to it.
India have been to tackle Bahrain on March 23 and efforts are on to switch Belarus with one other nation for the March 26 sport in Manama amid a world sporting boycott of Russia and, in some circumstances, Belarus on the International Olympic Committee‘s name.
“We are trying to avoid Belarus if possible in the light of these developments. We are trying to get another team for the second friendly on March 26 in Manama,” an All India Football Federation (AIFF) supply informed PTI.
“Since not many days are left it can be difficult and we are also trying to have Bahrain back-to-back. There is some confusion.
“Since FIFA has not suspended Belarus, there isn’t any computerized cancellation of the pleasant. If Belarus is banned by FIFA we can’t play them. But, as of now, the match towards Belarus remains to be on,” he added.
FIFA has suspended Russia but has not announced any such measure for Belarus as yet.
The games against Bahrain and Belarus are a part of India’s preparation for the Asian Cup final round qualifiers in Kolkata in June.
