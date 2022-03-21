India U-18 ride on Lynda Kom’s hat-trick to beat Nepal 5-1 in SAFF Women’s Championship | Football News – Times of India

Delight 🤗Bliss 😊Happiness 😃Choos your personal emotion 🙌#NEPIND ⚔️ #AgainTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ https://t.co/B5dqRp9cbA — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) 1647881196000

JAMSHEDPUR: India produced one more stellar efficiency within the ongoing SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship as they beat Nepal 5-1 of their third fixture of the event on Monday.India tackle Bangladesh of their ultimate match on Friday.

A splendid hat-trick by Lynda Kom within the twenty third, thirty eighth and 61st minutes and a aim every by Shilky Devi within the sixteenth minute and Anita Kumari within the fifty fifth minute propelled the Young Tigresses to a snug win after Nepal had pulled one aim again within the second half.

Keeping their successful momentum alive after their victory towards Bangladesh of their final sport, the Indians heaped stress on the opponents from the opening minute. In the second minute itself, Lynda Kom tried to place in a header however missed by a whisker.

India’s first breakthrough got here within the sixteenth minute when captain Shilky Devi delivered with an inch-perfect header from Nitu Linda’s go.

Lynda Kom, within the twenty third minute, doubled the lead with a glancing header.

After having a two-goal lead, India’s mixture play threatened the Nepal backline.

In the twenty fifth minute, Nitu Linda tried to shoot from the top-left nook however missed it.

Another sensible aim was scored by Lynda Kom, within the thirty eighth minute, when she made a first-time volley to chip within the ball off a cross from the proper by Shilky.

Minutes into the added time of the primary half, coach Thomas Dennerby made the primary substitution the place Sunita Munda was changed by Amisha Baxla. The half-time scoreline learn 3-0 in favour of India.

The second half started on an identical be aware to the primary with India dominating proceedings.

Another substitution was made within the forty sixth minute the place Babina Devi was introduced on instead of Nitu Linda.

Nepal appeared to strike again however have been struggling to create probabilities and maintain possession in harmful areas because the Indian group stood agency and compelled them to go for long-range efforts, which have been simply handled by Indian keeper Melody.

India made it 4 for the night time within the fifty fifth minute by means of Anita’s highly effective lengthy vary shot from greater than 25 yards out.

A changeover got here within the fifty fifth minute as India custodian Melody Chanu was changed by Adrija Sarkhel.

The hosts prolonged their lead with the fifth aim by means of Lynda Kom’s hat-trick within the 61st minute from Sunita’s low cross from the proper.

In the 79th minute, Nepal pulled one again by means of Sadipa Bholan, who latched on to a free ball and slotted it residence.

With the victory, India strengthened their lead in pole place with 9 factors from three matches.