India-UAE CEPA will be game-changer in economic ties: PM Narendra Modi

Terming the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Agreement (CEPA) as a game-changer in financial ties, Prime Minister

Narendra Modi mentioned that deal will assist improve bilateral commerce in

items to USD 100 billion and companies to USD 15 billion within the subsequent

5 years.

“HH @MohamedBinZayed and I imagine that the India-UAE CEPA

signed in the present day can be a game-changer in our financial ties. With

enhanced market entry, bilateral commerce in items ought to rise to

$100 billion and companies to $15 billion within the subsequent 5 years,” PM

Modi tweeted.