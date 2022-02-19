Europe
India-UAE CEPA will be game-changer in economic ties: PM Narendra Modi
Terming the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership
Agreement (CEPA) as a game-changer in financial ties, Prime Minister
Narendra Modi mentioned that deal will assist improve bilateral commerce in
items to USD 100 billion and companies to USD 15 billion within the subsequent
5 years.
“HH @MohamedBinZayed and I imagine that the India-UAE CEPA
signed in the present day can be a game-changer in our financial ties. With
enhanced market entry, bilateral commerce in items ought to rise to
$100 billion and companies to $15 billion within the subsequent 5 years,” PM
Modi tweeted.