India, US discuss situation in Ukraine | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India and the US mentioned the Ukraine state of affairs together with different regional and world points as international secretary Harsh V Shringla and the US underneath secretary of state for political affairs Victoria Nuland co-chaired India-US Foreign Office Consultations (FOC). India and the US are anticipated to carry the two+2 dialogue subsequent month.
The US desires India to take a more durable place on Ukraine within the safety council and in addition expressed reservations about India’s determination to purchase oil at a reduction from Russia.
“The FOC provided a valuable opportunity to discuss contemporary regional issues pertaining to South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, West Asia, and the situation in Ukraine, among others. Foreign Secretary Shringla and Under Secretary of State Nuland agreed to maintain regular dialogue and consultations on regional issues,” mentioned the federal government.
Both sides welcomed common high-level dialogue and engagement, together with productive conferences of bilateral mechanisms which led to intensifying of cooperation throughout all pillars of the bilateral agenda, it added. Both sides additionally reaffirmed their dedication to a free, open, inclusive, peaceable and affluent Indo-Pacific. “…they expressed a keen desire to implement quickly the Quad’s positive and constructive agenda to deliver for countries in the Indo-Pacific region,” it mentioned.
