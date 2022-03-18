India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj and Co look to bounce back from England defeat – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

Preview: Having put up an “up and down” present to this point, India might want to play an ideal recreation towards the mighty Australians within the Women’s World Cup on Saturday in the event that they need to deliver their marketing campaign again on observe.

In the previous sequence towards New Zealand, Indian bowlers struggled to search out rhythm however within the World Cup, the batting efficiency has been inconsistent with the staff sitting at two wins and as many losses after 4 video games.

With three leagues video games remaining, India should acquire consistency in all departments and preserve their place within the high 4 to qualify for the semifinals.

“If I had an explanation (for batting inconsistency), I would have definitely discussed in the dressing room. In the NZ series, our batters did well, the last four matches (in WC) the batting has not clicked as a unit and it is something we need work on,” stated star opener Smriti Mandhana forward of the Australia conflict.

“I am confident tomorrow will be a perfect game for the batters. The bowlers are doing an amazing job for us, they need more support from batters.”

With 4 wins out of 4 video games, Australia have seemed unstoppable but when there’s one staff that may halt their juggernaut, it’s India.

The Mithali Raj-led squad misplaced a carefully contested sequence in Australia final yr and ended Meg Lanning’s staff 26-match profitable streak.

Indian batters have give you particular particular person performances however not fired as a gaggle.

Mithali and all-rounder Deepti Sharma have exchanged locations at quantity three within the first 4 video games however each are but to make notable contributions.

Smriti has proven high type and Harmanpreet being again amongst runs provides an enormous increase to the staff.

Smriti and Harmanpreet smashed centuries towards the West Indies and shared a match-wining partnership. Former India captain Diana Edulji is of the opinion that now that Harmanpreet is again in type, she ought to bat increased than her present quantity 5 place.

More adjustments could possibly be on the playing cards within the batting order for the Australia recreation as the sooner experiments haven’t yielded the specified outcomes.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will likely be taking part in her 2 hundredth ODI, has made an influence in all of the video games to this point and will likely be anticipated to supply the early breakthroughs towards the formidable Australians.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been the main wicket-taker for India with eight wickets.

India managed solely 134 within the final recreation however the bowlers nonetheless managed to stretch the sport and bought six English batters out.

They must discover a strategy to dismiss in-form opener Rachael Haynes who has amassed 277 runs at a mean of 92. Most of the Australian gamers have contributed to the staff’s unbeaten run within the event.

Ellyse Perry has starred each with bat and ball whereas spinners Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner have additionally been efficient.

Both the groups have developed an intense rivalry through the years and Australia will likely be trying to avenge their semifinal loss within the 2017 version after they take the sector at Eden Park on Saturday.

The Teams (From):

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

When will the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia happen?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia will likely be performed on Wednesday, 19 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia will happen at Eden Park in Mount Maunganui.

When will the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia begin?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia will start at 6.30 am IST. The toss will happen at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia?

The match will likely be telecast on Star Sports Network. The dwell streaming of the match may also be obtainable on Disney + Hotstar. You can even browse firstpost.com for dwell updates and over-by-over commentary.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

With inputs from PTI