India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to watch ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match online live tv – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India tackle Australia within the Super League semi-final 2 of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Antigua on Wednesday.

The two groups have met one another six occasions on the marquee match, with India rising victorious in 4 of these events. In 2012 and 2018, the Boys in Blue even beat the Aussies within the closing of these editions.

This time, although, a spot within the closing of the match is at stake.

Yash Dhull’s India have maintained a 100 per cent win document on this version. They started the match with a 45-run win over South Africa, earlier than easing previous Ireland and Uganda to spherical off the group stage.

However, India’s marketing campaign have been hit with COVID-19 after Dhull and 5 others examined constructive following the primary match.

Dhull and 4 others returned to motion for the quarter-final in opposition to Bangladesh, however Nishant Sindhu, who was the stand-in skipper in Dhull’s absence, examined constructive and missed the quarter-final.

Ravi Kumar picked three wickets as India noticed off Bangladesh for 111, however the Indian batters sustained a minor hiccup earlier than Yash and Kaushal Tambe took them over the end line. Angkrish Raghuvanshi had scored 44 earlier on.

Australia started their marketing campaign with a six-wicket win over hosts West Indies, earlier than shedding to Sri Lanka. The Aussies rounded off the group stage with a seven-wicket win over Scotland.

The Aussies, led by Cooper Connolly, had it snug in opposition to Pakistan, with Teague Wyllie (71) main a top-order that may assist them put up 276/7.

In Pakistan’s reply, William Salzmann picked three wickets to derail their innings and see them off for 157.

India’s hunt for a document fifth title intensifies however they face a significant hurdle in getting previous Australia.

Here’s all that you must know forward of the semi-final between India and Australia:

When will the Super League semi-final match between India U19 and AustraliaU19 happen?

The Super League semi-final match between India U19 and Australia U19 will happen on 2 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs Australia U19 match is Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs Australia U19 match?

The match will likely be telecast on Star Sports Network. The dwell streaming of the match will even be out there on Disney + Hotstar. You also can browse firstpost.com for dwell updates and over-by-over commentary.