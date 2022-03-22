India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: India post 229/7 after opting to bat – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Bangladesh, Women’s World Cup 2022 match LIVE updates: Jahanara Alam bowls out the ultimate over. Single off every of the primary two earlier than Rana perishes for 27, getting caught at quick third man. Vastrakar collects a brace off the fourth, adopted by a single, earlier than Jhulan Goswami collects a brace off the ultimate ball. Team India end on 229/7 after opting to bat, with Vastrakar remaining unbeaten on 30.

Preview: An inconsistent India may have no room for errors after they tackle a spirited Bangladesh of their must-win ICC Women’s World Cup league match on Tuesday.India’s issues have compounded over the course of their marketing campaign, which has seen them win two video games and lose three, together with back-to-back defeats in opposition to England and Australia.

The heavy fluctuations within the batting efficiency was already a priority and with the benefit Australia chased down a report 278 within the earlier recreation, the Indian bowlers additionally have to step up.

The bowling seemed fairly flat in opposition to the Aussies, who attacked and put strain from ball one. The transfer to drop an additional bowling choice in Deepti Sharma and convey again batter Shafali Verma additionally didn’t work.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who roared again to type with the bat, is but for use as an off-spinner within the competitors.

It stays to be seen if Shafali can be endured with for the essential contest or Yastika Bhatia returns on the high to open alongside Smriti Mandhana.

One optimistic from the Australia recreation was captain Mithali Raj getting again amongst runs. After a few quiet video games, Mandhana may even be anticipated to attain massive on Tuesday.

India discover themselves in a difficult spot as they haven’t gelled as a unit thus far and it’s one thing they must appropriate in opposition to Bangladesh, who’ve proven numerous promise of their maiden ODI World Cup look.

Bangladesh have run most of their opponents shut within the 4 video games they’ve performed thus far and that features a memorable win over Pakistan.

Here’s every part you should know in regards to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh:

When will the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh happen?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh can be performed on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh will happen at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh begin?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh will start at 6.30 am IST. The toss will happen at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh?

The match can be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match may even be out there on Disney + Hotstar. You also can browse firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads (from):

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

With inputs from PTI

