India vs Bangladesh, Women’s World Cup, Live Score Updates | Cricket News

INDW vs BANW, Women’s World Cup, Live Updates: India will face Bangladesh on the Seddon Park in Hamilton and the match will probably be a minimum of must-win for the Mithali Raj-led facet in the event that they wish to progress to the knockout stage of the competitors. If India manages to win their remaining two matches towards Bangladesh and South Africa, then they’ll qualify for the last-four stage. Team India had misplaced their final match towards Australia whereas Bangladesh suffered a slim four-run loss towards West Indies. The 2017 World Cup finalists India will look to place up an all-round efficiency to defeat Bangladesh who’re at the moment on the seventh spot within the factors desk. India at the moment have 4 factors from 5 video games and therefore they’re on the fourth spot within the standings. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh from the Seddon Park in Hamilton