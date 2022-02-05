India vs England Live Score, U19 World Cup Final: Yash Dhull and Co set sight on record fifth title – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs England, Live cricket rating, U19 World Cup Final: Hello and welcome to our LIVE protection of the ICC U19 World Cup ultimate between India and England set to happen at Antigua’s Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. India are aiming for a report fifth title whereas England will set sight on simply their second trophy. Stay tuned as we construct up in direction of what guarantees to be an thrilling contest.

Preview: India lock horns with England within the ultimate of the 2022 U-19 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

It’s the BIG one. The ultimate of the U-19 World Cup. It’s a well-recognized stage for India and a quite unfamiliar one for England. This is India’s fourth ultimate in a row within the U-19 World Cup, eighth total whereas it is simply the second for England and their first in 24 years.

England gained the trophy in 1998, beating New Zealand and after that that is simply the second time they’ve reached the ultimate.

Both the groups have had a dominating marketing campaign to this point and that is what makes this ultimate an thrilling contest. England had dominated the group phases however confronted a stiff competitors from Afghanistan within the semis. England held their nerve and edged Afghanistan by 15 runs within the rain curtailed match. India however thumped Australia by 96 runs. Captain Yash Dhull and vice captain Shaik Rasheed placed on a mammoth 204-run stand off 200 balls to propel India to a aggressive 290. The bowlers then carried ahead the momentum and bundled Australia out for 194.

Dhull will once more be India’s go to man within the ultimate. He’s carried out very well beneath strain and delivered the products.

The English batting has largely performed effectively with 4 batters averaging 50 or extra – Thomas Prest, George Bell, Alex Horton and William Luxton. However, for them the most important risk will probably be India’s spinners. Rather a lot will rely on how they deal with the Indian spin assault which has a very good selection.

India have had an higher hand over England within the U-19 World Cups. They have gained six out of the eight matches whereas England have gained simply two.

With England trying to enhance their report in opposition to India and purpose for the second title and India trying to bag their fifth, we will anticipate a cracker of a finale.

Here’s all you could know forward of the semi-final between India and Australia:

When will the ultimate of the U-19 World Cup between India and England happen?

The ultimate of the U-19 World Cup between India and England will happen on 5 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs England U19 ultimate is at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs England U19 match?

The match will probably be telecast on Star Sports Network. The dwell streaming of the match may also be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You also can browsefirstpost.com for dwell updates and over-by-over commentary.