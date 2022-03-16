India vs England Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Shrubsole strikes twice early, goes past 100 ODI wickets – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 LIVE rating and updates: Shrubsole additional tightens England’s grip within the first powerplay with a wicket maiden, eradicating Mithali Raj within the second supply of this over because the India skipper chips the ball in the direction of cowl, amassing her one hundred and first ODI wicket within the course of. Deepti Sharma joins Mandhana on the centre with the Women in Blue in a spot of trouble.

Preview: Mithali Raj-led India girls will look to hold on their profitable momentum from the West Indies match, as they face winless England in a Women’s World Cup 2022 match on Wednesday.

This shall be a rematch of the 2017 World Cup remaining, the place India misplaced by 9 runs at Lord’s.

Heather Knight’s England have gotten off to a forgettable begin, shedding all of their first three matches (Against Australia, West Indies and South Africa) and can hope to open their World Cup account towards India. England lie seventh, forward of eighth-placed Pakistan (With 4 defeats in as many video games).

India, in the meantime, have performed three matches, profitable two of them (Against Pakistan and West Indies), whereas having misplaced solely to hosts New Zealand. India lie third on the factors desk (4 factors), behind South Africa (6) and Australia (8).

In their match towards West Indies, Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) scored centuries whereas Yastika Bhatia (31) too obtained among the many runs as India posted 317/8 from 50 overs.

Defending the whole, it was an all-round bowling effort from the Indians that hindered the opposition’s probabilities of profitable the sport. Sneh Rana collected three wickets, ending with figures of three/22 whereas Meghna Singh loved figures of two/27 in six overs.

West Indies’ batting card was a disappointing one, barring the performances of Deandra Dottin (62) and Hayley Matthews (43).

England had been made to sweat of their recreation towards South Africa, ultimately shedding by three wickets. Having been put to bat, Tammy Beaumont (62) and Amy Jones (53) scored fifties to take the defending champions to 235/9 in 50 overs.

The English bowlers then saved troubling the Proteas at common intervals. South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt scored 77 and doubtless that was the distinction within the recreation. South Africa misplaced Marizanne Kapp within the 49th over with their rating studying 226/7, and wanted 10 to win from as many balls. Trisha Chetty (11*) and Shabnim Ismail (5*) took the South Africans residence ultimately, with 4 balls to spare.

A win towards England will surely enhance India’s confidence, having surrendered to them 5 years in the past after they ultimately misplaced the ultimate in Lord’s.

