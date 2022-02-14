India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind women vs NZ Women Live Coverage on Live TV Online – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India ladies vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming, Live Telecast of Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI Timing in India, when and the place to look at stay protection on-line:

Mithali Raj-led India ladies will likely be seeking to bounce again after they tackle Sophie Devine’s New Zealand within the second ODI on Tuesday.

India ladies started their New Zealand tour with a 17-run defeat to the White Ferns within the one-off T20I below Harmanpreet Kaur, and had been fully outplayed within the first ODI that happened on Saturday.

A win within the second ODI of the five-match sequence could be a confidence-booster for India as they appear to finetune preparations forward of the ICC Women’s World Cup beginning in Kiwiland in March.

In the primary ODI, Mithali Raj received the toss and India opted to bowl first. Openers Suzie Batest and Maddy Green constructed a 54-run stand for the primary wicket earlier than the latter was dismissed for 17.

Bates would go on to attain 106, her 11th ladies’s ODI century and a knock that later earned her Player of the Match.

She was ably supported by Amy Satterthwaite (63) and Amelia Kerr (33) as New Zealand put up 275 on board.

In reply, India had been dismissed for simply 213, with skipper Mithali (59) and Yastika Bhatia (41) with notable contributions. The remainder of the batters bought off to begins however did not convert them. It was an all-round bowling effort from the White Ferns as Jess Kerr ended up as the highest wicket-taker with 4 scalps.

It was clear India missed the companies of Smriti Mandhana, who missed the primary ODI as a consequence of an prolonged quarantine.

The Indian batters will likely be anticipated to step up on Tuesday, and get some runs on board. The guests can even hope to place up an improved fielding show. A transparent instance of sloppy fielding was on show when Suzie Bates, batting on 13 was dropped by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, so India can’t afford extra slip-ups like these.

Here’s all it’s essential know relating to when and the place to look at the second ODI:

When will the second ODI between India ladies and New Zealand ladies happen?

The second ODI between India ladies and New Zealand ladies will happen on 15 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India ladies vs New Zealand ladies second ODI is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 am IST, with the toss at 3 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will likely be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match might be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You can even browsefirstpost.com for stay updates.

