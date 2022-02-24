India vs New Zealand Highlights, 5th ODI Full Cricket Score: India get consolation win by 6 wickets – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: India tackle New Zealand within the fifth and last ODI at John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

It’s been a horror tour of New Zealand to this point for India. They misplaced the one-off T20I after which 4 ODIs to this point. They have not discovered any kind of momentum on the tour and suffered defeat after defeat. With the World Cup simply days away, they’d wish to inject some kind of confidence with a win the ultimate ODI.

In the final match, they had been overwhelmed comprehensively by the White Ferns. It was a rain-truncated 20 over match the place India allowed New Zealand to publish a large 191/5. Apart from Rajeshwari Gayakwad, all of the bowlers went for over 8 runs an over. Their bowling has been the most important concern on this tour to this point. And it is a fear going into the World Cup as properly, captain Mithali Raj admitted. They appear to be taking too lengthy to adapt to the New Zealand circumstances. They have did not defend 270-plus totals in two video games.

The batters too have to step up. Harmanpreet Kaur desperately wants some runs beneath her belt. She was dropped within the final sport and if she is introduced again within the eleven there will probably be strain on her to ship. The poor type has continued for a while now.

Shafali Verma too hasn’t carried out justice to her potential and has averaged simply 21.75. The batters want to fireplace in unison. Spin has at all times been India’s energy they usually have not come to the rescue this time. India would count on their spin assault to step up a gear.

New Zealand, then again, have been medical. Amelia Kerr will once more be the most important menace for the Indians. She has scored 287 runs from 4 innings at a staggering common of 143.50 with one century and two fifties. They would look to proceed their profitable streak and head into the World Cup excessive on confidence and momentum. The White Ferns begin off as favourites.

Here’s all you want to know as to when and the place to observe the fifth ladies’s ODI:

When will the fifth ODI between India ladies and New Zealand ladies happen?

The fifth ODI between India ladies and New Zealand ladies will happen on 24 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India ladies vs New Zealand ladies fifth ODI is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 am IST, with the toss at 3 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will probably be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match might be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You also can browse firstpost.com for reside updates.

Squads:

India: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Maddy Green, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.