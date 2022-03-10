India vs New Zealand Highlights, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: White Ferns win by 62 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs New Zealand, Women’s World Cup 2022 LIVE rating and updates: India are bundled out for 198 after being set 261 to win by New Zealand, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s 63-ball 71 stepping into useless. New Zealand transfer to the 2nd spot with their second win in three video games, whereas India fall to the fifth place.

Preview: India tackle New Zealand within the eighth match of Women’s World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

India can be seeking to carry ahead the momentum after their win within the opener in opposition to Pakistan. It’s a conflict of acquainted foes. India confronted New Zealand in six matches earlier than the World Cup. 1 T20I and 5 ODIs. But they managed to win simply a kind of matches, dropping 5. They misplaced their first 4 ODIs however gained the final one and from there on gained some momentum. They gained their two warm-up matches in opposition to South Africa and West Indies. And then beat Pakistan in convinving method of their opening WC match.

Even although they began off on a profitable observe, there’s a huge room for enchancment. Opener Shafali Verma has endured a bumpy trip of late and received out on a duck in opposition to Pakistan and can be seeking to step up a gear. The center order would look to make amends after a no present in opposition to Pakistan. Mithali Raj scored 9, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 5 whereas Richa Ghosh may handle simply 1. It was left for Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar to carry out the rescue act with a file 122-run stand and propel India to a aggressive 244/7.

The bowlers although have been on the mark proper from the beginning and bundled Pakistan out for 137.

New Zealand did not fairly get off to a optimistic begin, dropping to West Indies narrowly of their opener. They nevertheless bounced again exhausting in opposition to Bangladesh with a 9-wicket win within the rain-hit match.

Satterthwaite led the best way with 3/25 to limit Bangladesh to 140/8 from 27 overs. Chasing the goal, the White Ferns misplaced Sophie Devine early however Suzie Bates (79 off 68 balls) and Amelia Kerr (47 off 37 balls) launched a counter assault to seal the deal in 20 overs with 9 wickets to spare.

India would look to take the revenge of the ODI collection loss whereas the Kiwis would look to amass essential factors on the desk. We can count on a cracker.

Here’s all it is advisable to know concerning the Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand shall be performed on Thursday, 10 March, 2022.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will happen at at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will start at 6.30 am IST. The toss will happen at 6 am IST.

The match shall be telecast on Star Sports Network. The reside streaming of the match may even be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You may browse firstpost.com for reside updates and over-by-over commentary.